"I've never been reactive in terms of tough shooting nights" - Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry not willing to let his shooting slump affect his morale

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has struggled to shoot efficiently over the last two games. The two-time MVP has made just eight of his last 41 shots from the field. It's the first time he has experienced a two-game stretch like this during the current NBA season, which has otherwise been pretty solid for him individually.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors' last game against the Mavericks, Curry mentioned that the recent stretch hasn't been great.

"The ball is just not going in," said Curry. "Its body of work over the course of this year has been pretty solid, the last stretch has not been great, not even to my standards. You've just got to stick with the program. I've never been reactive in terms of tough shooting nights or whatever, it's the same process and just understanding the big picture of what we're trying to do and what I'm trying to do and that it will come around," he said (via Anthony Slater).

Teams have been coming up with aggressive defensive schemes to limit Steph Curry from impacting the game with his lethal shooting. Draymond Green pointed that out in his postgame press conference as well. Green also mentioned that getting Curry off the ball could help him get through this rough patch.

Golden State Warriors record the worst offensive performance of the season as Steph Curry's slump continues

The Golden State Warriors recorded a season-low 82 points in their 17-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game. Steph Curry endured another difficult night, scoring 14 points on five of 24 shooting, including one of nine from three-point range.

The Warriors did not have the rest of their group firing, either, as Curry, Andrew Wiggins (17 points), and Gary Payton II (11 points) were the only players to record double-digit scores. The Dubs recorded 16 turnovers and made just five threes as a team.

Generally, the Golden State Warriors receive contributions from all the players in their rotation, but that did not seem to be the case against the Mavs. Nevertheless, it doesn't seem like something to worry about just yet. It's an 82-game season, so Golden State may endure a rare off-night on a few other occasions moving forward as well.

The Golden State Warriors are still tied for the best record in the league at 29-8 with the Phoenix Suns. They are a top-five offense as well, so it won't take them long to bounce back.

