“I’ve never wanted paperwork to get lost so badly”, “We get to watch the Russ bricks again”, “More exercise than Ben Simmons last season” - Fans brutally mock Russell Westbrook and the Lakers as Russ opts in to his $47.1 million deal

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Modified Jun 28, 2022 11:40 PM IST

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a tumultuous season but is returning for another. The star has exercised his player option for next season, which is worth over $47 million, as expected.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:

"ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. Westbrook’s agent Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball is planning to file the paperwork today, sources said. Westbrook has a Wednesday deadline on his option."
ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 44.4% this season. He shot a paltry 29.8% from the perimeter and 66.7% from the free-throw line and was primarily blamed for the Lakers' shortcomings.

Before the news broke on Tuesday, the point guard took to Twitter to post a video of himself sitting in a car while lip-synching to Beyonce's "Break My Soul."

https://t.co/y3V4P1GwS1

NBA fans react to the news of Russell Westbrook returning for one more season with the Lakers

NBA fans flooded Twitter to make their thoughts heard on Russell Westbrook picking up the player option for next season. Here are some of the best reactions:

@wojespn They got trolled by Kyrie and now Westbrick coming back😭 https://t.co/Xo20jmXvFo
@wojespn @wassbasketball I’ve never wanted paperwork to get lost so badly. If you work for the NBA office handling these requests - please. I beg of you. For my own mental health as a Lakers fan. Replace his opt-in with retirement papers
@wojespn Laker fans losing Kyrie and paying russ damn near $50 mil https://t.co/0m7Hexer1K
@Brigoon @wojespn 47.1 is his FT percentage so it works out!
@wojespn "Y'all thought y'all could get rid of me"...Russ bout to have a revenge season!🤣💪💯 Let's go Brodie @russwest44 https://t.co/OBmvfODP8K
@wojespn 47 million to lead the nba in turnovers is crazy
@wojespn Lakers NBA Play-in Championship Confirmed
@wojespn WE GET TO WATCH THE RUSS BRICKS AGAIN LETS GOOOO
@wojespn Smart counter move from Russ after Kyrie opts in with nets.
@wojespn Today is the Worst day for a Lakers fan… and I’m loving it 😂 47 for sorry as Westbrick yikes 😬.. they probably trade Westbrick in the trade deadline because he will only be owed half and teams will be willing to take him
@wojespn 50 mil lmaoooo you could get like 5 players of equal value
@wojespn Russ said: https://t.co/38l6duargz
@AnthonyIrwinLA @wojespn I think Russ opting out would have been such a power move for him. Rather than taking the route of forcing the Lakers’ hand, him breaking up with them before they broke up with him would have at least let him save face. Counterpoint? $50 million
@wojespn More exercise than Ben Simmons last season
LeBron hearing Kyrie opted in & he's stuck with Russ @SupremeDreams_1 https://t.co/KQCZjQmCwS

Russell Westbrook's problems with the LA Lakers

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's return to his hometown to play for the LA Lakers was viewed as a homecoming. Many thought he would help lead the franchise to a championship alongside LeBron James. However, things didn't pan out that way with the team going 33-49 and missing the postseason.

One of the biggest reasons why he failed to gel with the roster and play winning basketball is his turnovers. The sheer pace at which Westbrook plays is too hard for the oldest roster in the league. The former OKC Thunder star averaged 3.8 turnovers per game.

youtube-cover

Westbrook's defense was also all over the place. While his effort was never a question mark, Westbrook looked clueless on his defensive assignments from time to time. This contributed to the Lakers being one of the league's worst defensive teams.

With Westbrook now opting in to his player option, the Lakers will find it difficult to offload him and his mammoth salary. He needs to go to a place where he can run the show and be the man. Barring that, the only other way for the Lakers to play winning basketball again is if he agrees to come off the bench.

