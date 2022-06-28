“I’ve never wanted paperwork to get lost so badly”, “We get to watch the Russ bricks again”, “More exercise than Ben Simmons last season” - Fans brutally mock Russell Westbrook and the Lakers as Russ opts in to his $47.1 million deal

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a tumultuous season but is returning for another. The star has exercised his player option for next season, which is worth over $47 million, as expected.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:
"ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. Westbrook’s agent Thad Foucher of @wassbasketball is planning to file the paperwork today, sources said. Westbrook has a Wednesday deadline on his option."
Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 44.4% this season. He shot a paltry 29.8% from the perimeter and 66.7% from the free-throw line and was primarily blamed for the Lakers' shortcomings.
Before the news broke on Tuesday, the point guard took to Twitter to post a video of himself sitting in a car while lip-synching to Beyonce's "Break My Soul."
NBA fans react to the news of Russell Westbrook returning for one more season with the Lakers
NBA fans flooded Twitter to make their thoughts heard on Russell Westbrook picking up the player option for next season. Here are some of the best reactions:
Russell Westbrook's problems with the LA Lakers
Russell Westbrook's return to his hometown to play for the LA Lakers was viewed as a homecoming. Many thought he would help lead the franchise to a championship alongside LeBron James. However, things didn't pan out that way with the team going 33-49 and missing the postseason.
One of the biggest reasons why he failed to gel with the roster and play winning basketball is his turnovers. The sheer pace at which Westbrook plays is too hard for the oldest roster in the league. The former OKC Thunder star averaged 3.8 turnovers per game.
Westbrook's defense was also all over the place. While his effort was never a question mark, Westbrook looked clueless on his defensive assignments from time to time. This contributed to the Lakers being one of the league's worst defensive teams.
With Westbrook now opting in to his player option, the Lakers will find it difficult to offload him and his mammoth salary. He needs to go to a place where he can run the show and be the man. Barring that, the only other way for the Lakers to play winning basketball again is if he agrees to come off the bench.