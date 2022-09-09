“I’ve never won a scoring championship, an MVP” - 4x NBA champion reflects on his playing career

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili will be headling the class of the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Ginobili will be a first ballot inductee.

Ginobili spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he became a four-time champion. He was part of the Spurs' big-three, including Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

In an interview with AP's Tim Reynolds, Ginobili reflected on his career and accomplishments:

“It’s not just about individual accomplishments,” Ginobili said. “I never won a scoring championship, an MVP, even first-team. I’m here because of my surroundings, of the players I play with, of the coaches I’ve been coached with, and the organizations.

"I know I’ve been very lucky to have played with such teammates ... so definitely, I don’t take it as an individual achievement. It’s just that I’ve been in the right place, in the right time.”

Ginobili was picked at number 57 in round 2 of the 1999 NBA draft. It is worth noting that as the third-to-last pick, Ginobili made it to the All-Rookie second team.

“ I wanted to do good, I wanted to help, I wanted to grow, but I wasn’t the No. 1, first pick, right? I was 57, so I knew that the odds of me staying for long here were not with me because it doesn’t usually happen. So, it turned out to be an incredible story and enjoyed 16 wonderful years.”

Manu Ginobili's illustrious career in the NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs

Manu Ginobili's illustrious career with the San Antonio Spurs spanned 16 years, where he was a crucial part of the iconic trio of the Spurs dynasty. Along with teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, the Spurs contended through the 2000s, and in the mid-2010s.

Ginobili was a four-time champion with the Spurs, a two-time NBA All-Star, an All-Rookie Second Team honoree. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year in 2008. Coming off the bench during the 2007-08 season, Ginobili averaged 19.5 points 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Besides his achievements in the NBA, Ginobili was an incredibly established player in Europe. He won the finals MVP in the EuroLeague and two back-to-back MVPs in the Italian league. He also won the scoring title in the EuroLeague finals on two occasions.

The Euro step, a move which players use when running to the basket, has also become more popular because of Ginobili.

