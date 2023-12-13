"I've been patient": Steve Kerr finally admits to running out of willingness after benching Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney late on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. With roughly four minutes left in the game, Kerr took out three of his starters to play Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. Draymond Green wasn’t on the court as he was ejected in the third quarter for smacking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. Steph Curry was the only one among Golden State’s core who saw action in the closing minutes of the said game.

Looney played just 11 minutes and finished with five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He didn’t attempt a single field-goal attempt. Wiggins struggled, hitting just 1-7 shots and had only three points, four rebounds and one assist. Thompson played 27 minutes, the most out of the three, and had seven points on 2-10 shooting, including 4-15 from deep.

After the game, Steve Kerr was asked about his decision to use his second-stringers to close out the game versus the Phoenix Suns. The multi-titled coach answered (via Anthony Slater):

“They [Looney, Thompson, Wiggins] just didn’t have it. … I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best. I’ve been really patient in trying to get everybody organized into groups and give guys freedom and space.

“Tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience. We needed some urgency so I made the moves.”

The Phoenix Suns had a 107-96 lead and all the momentum with four minutes left in the fourth quarter when Steve Kerr made his move. Kuminga and Podziemski had several clutch baskets that helped cut the Suns’ advantage to 112-115 with 15.5 seconds left in the game.

Devin Booker’s free throws and a late Steph Curry miss from long-range settled the outcome of the game.

Klay Thompson trusted Steve Kerr’s decision to bench him late in the fourth quarter

Klay Thompson is one of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors built a dynasty from 2015 to 2023. Unless he is injured, he’s been on the floor to help the Warriors close out games.

Following his benching, Thompson found it “strange” not to be alongside Steph Curry in the game’s most crucial minutes. He did admit that he “deserved” it as he had been playing “like crap.”

Klay Thompson had this to say about Steve Kerr’s decision to keep him out of the lineup in the last four minutes against the Phoenix Suns:

“I trust Steve. I trust Steve now and forever will.”

The Dubs will face the LA Clippers on Thursday. Many will be interested to see how Kerr will manage his rotation, particularly if it’s going to be late in a close game.