"I've publicly said I didn't like Chris" - Draymond Green refuses to take his statement back on new teammate Chris Paul

Draymond Green has no intentions of reversing his old statement on new teammate Chris Paul. A few years ago, Green claimed he didn't like CP3 at all, and they don't have a good relationship, but he respected his game and IQ. That sounded like a typical Draymond statement and not one that many raised eyebrows at, considering the two played as rivals.

However, they are teammates with the Warriors next season. Green has refused to take his statement back, though. During an appearance on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Green had this to say about his past comments:

"There's no sugar coating what's happened all these years... I've publicly said I didn't like Chris Paul. I'm just not gonna be like, 'Oh man that changed now he my teammate,' No. I look forwrd to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another dog."

Play this video to listen to Draymond's comments on CP3.

Chris Paul and Draymond Green have played against each other on several occasions in the NBA playoffs. Both are fierce competitors, so in the heat of the moment, they have had their fair share of exchanges. Their battles have led to them hating each other, which Draymond admitted.

Green accepted that neither of them would change their sentiments towards each other at this point as adults. They have common traits, though, especially the will to do anything that it takes to win. Green understands that and said he respects Paul for this and the tenacity that he brings to the table.

Golden State Warriors success will depend on Draymond Green and Chris Paul's relationship

Draymond Green has made it abundantly clear that he still has the same feeling towards Chris Paul from years ago for now. It takes time for two alphas to gel with each other, especially if they have had the same influence on the court for their respective teams.

That could be a breaking point for teams but also a high-risk, high-reward situation. Green and CP3's equation could severely impact the Warriors next season. The former obviously has more influence, owing to his longer tenure with the franchise.

However, Chris Paul, 39, is one of the most experienced veteran leaders in the NBA, and his presence will be felt in the locker room. Both players will have to defer to each other at some point. However, their experience and leadership make them mature players at this stage.

They have a common goal of winning a championship. That could do the trick for them to mesh well off the court and naturally on it, too. Draymond Green addressing his old comments on CP3 was a testament to that. It will be interesting to see how the two can combine to help the Warriors return to the top.

