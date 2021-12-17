"I've seen LeBron be dominant in three different eras in his NBA career which just shows you how damn special he is at the end of the day" - Ahmad K. Smith praises LeBron James’ levels of performance and fitness

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has wowed basketball fans with his ability on the court. The athletic forward has accomplished a wide variety of accolades throughout his time in the NBA, and has gone on to win a total of four NBA championships so far.

What's been even more impressive with LeBron throughout his career is the length at which he's been able to be a dominant force around the NBA. When most rookies enter the NBA, it can take them a while to find their groove and adjust to the speed of the game. It didn't take long for LeBron, as he's gone on to average more than 20 points per game in every season of his current 19-years in the NBA. Speaking on the "No Pump Fakes" podcast, Ahmad K. Smith spoke about how brilliant LeBron James has been throughout his time on the basketball court.

"I've seen LeBron be dominant in three different eras in his NBA career which just shows you how damn special he is at the end of the day"

SLAM @SLAMonline Three different eras of domination. There will never be another hooper like LeBron James. Three different eras of domination. There will never be another hooper like LeBron James. https://t.co/3NOzbTtyxd

It's a great point brought up by Smith as it's truly remarkable to look at the full resume that LeBron James has established during his time in the league. LeBron has been one of the best players in the NBA ever since he was drafted. The NBA has had a rich history of elite talent coming through the league over the years. It's tough to find a player who has been as consistently dominant as LeBron has been over almost two decades.

There's a reason why the 37-year-old superstar forward is going to be considered one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. LeBron James entered the league as a 19-year-old rookie, but quickly turned into a superstar with his play on the court. After averaging 20.9 points per game as a rookie, James took off and has gone on to make every All-Star team since 2003-04. He's gone on to become the game's biggest star, and he's trending towards breaking some of the top records across the league.

While many will wonder how long LeBron can keep up with his impressive play, it looks as if the four-time NBA MVP isn't slowing down just yet. In his nineteenth NBA season, LeBron is averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. It's going to be fascinating to see how long LeBron can keep this up. If one thing is for sure, LeBron James has gone on to turn into one of the most impressive players that we've seen in almost two decades.

