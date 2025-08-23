"I've no timetable" - Tyrese Haliburton reveals key recovery update while crediting ‘Achilles group’ for rehab support

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton saw his season end after an unfortunate Achilles injury in June. He shared details about his return while speaking to WISH-TV news on Saturday.Haliburton asserted that he wants to fully recover from his injury before returning to play. He doesn’t want to return at less than full strength, and since the Pacers have ruled him out for the year, he is in no rush.“I've no timetable. I obviously want to be good tomorrow but I know it takes time. The team has already ruled me out for the year, so I’m in no rush. It’s just about getting 100 percent, not necessarily as fast as I can… I don’t want to come back and be 85, 90 percent,&quot; he said.&quot;I want to be able to come back at 100… It’s good to see guys like James Wiseman … we’ve dealt with the same issue, we’ve got kind of like have an Achilles group,&quot; he added.The injury came during Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals vs. the Thunder. Tyrese Haliburton suffered a right calf strain, which limited his production to just four points over 31 minutes. He was undeterred, as he played through it in Game 6, and delivered 14 points and five assists, helping Indiana force a decisive Game 7.It all went downhill in Game 7. About five minutes into the first quarter, he went down with a non-contact injury to his lower right leg. He was clearly in pain and had to be helped to the locker room.The Pacers confirmed via MRI the next day that it was indeed a torn right Achilles tendon and announced surgery was scheduled. It was confirmed that he will miss the entire 2025-26 season ,as per team president Kevin Pritchard.What’s next for Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers?Tyrese Haliburton reported on Saturday that he’s now able to walk in a boot and is nearing the milestone of walking full-time in shoes. While the Pacers would need him to be on the court for the 2025/26 season, they’d need him fitter and healthier.Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals - Source: ImagnThe Pacers recently re-signed head coach Rick Carlisle. Myles Turner departed for the Bucks in free agency, and the front office added center Jay Huff, who brings Rim protection and three-point ability.Carlisle hinted at a “Swiss-army-knife” approach at center, with Huff, Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, and Tony Bradley vying for minutes. Additionally, veteran Andrew Nembhard and emerging talent Bennedict Mathurin are expected to shoulder increased responsibility.