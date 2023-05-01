"I’ve waited for this for 12 years"- Klay Thompson is finally relived as he faces his dad's old team, the LA Lakers in the second round

The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Sacramento Kings. Klay Thompson recently shared his thoughts about facing his father's former team, the LA Lakers, for the first time in the playoffs. During a postgame press conference, Thompson expressed his excitement about going up against LeBron James in the postseason again.

Thompson also revealed that the Warriors had been studying the Lakers' style of play prior to their first-round win. He praised the Lakers for their performance against the Memphis Grizzlies and acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to facing some old rivals in James and Anthony Davis.

What makes the Lakers and Warriors matchup even more special is that Thompson gets to face his father's former team in the playoffs for the first time. He mentioned that he waited his entire career for the opportunity to face the Purple and Gold in a postseason environment. Thompson said:

"It's special. I mean, played LeBron in the Finals four times. Obviously on of the greatest to ever play and Anthony Davis is right there as well... Watching that last series against Memphis, looks like they're jelling and their guys know their roles... It’s a dream come true, i’ve waited for this for 12 years.”

How will Klay Thompson fare against the LA Lakers?

Klay Thompson is no stranger to the big stage, however, his recent performances have been somewhat inconsistent. Although he put up efficient numbers against the Kings, he only scored 13 and 16 points in games 3 and 7 respectively. Game 7 was particularly disappointing, as he only made four out of 19 shot attempts. Such a performance against the Lakers could spell trouble for the Warriors.

Luckily, Steph Curry has been on fire for the Golden State Warriors. His remarkable 50-point Game 7 performance should put the Lakers on alert. Nonetheless, basketball is a team sport and Curry will need all the help he can get against LA.

