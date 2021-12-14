"I can't wait to lie to my grandkids and tell them I played with this guy because he will still be playing!" - Dwyane Wade playfully showers praise on LeBron James and his longevity

LA Lakers forward LeBron James continues to be a marvel on the basketball court. Since entering the league in 2003, LeBron has taken the NBA by storm with his consistent dominance.

Since his rookie year, LeBron James has averaged more than 20 points per game every season. That includes his current season in which the 36-year-old superstar is averaging 26.3 points per game.

Throughout his lengthy career, James has shared the court with some of the game's greatest superstars. One of those former teammates, Dwyane Wade, was known as one of the most talented wings the NBA has ever seen.

The two won a pair of championships and played in four straight Finals during their tenure with the Miami Heat, as they created one of the most memorable dynasties in NBA history. Although Wade retired in 2019, his former teammate continues to push forward and produce at a high level. Wade took to Instagram to comment on the impressive production James has had lately.

" I can't wait to lie to my grandkids and tell them I played with this guy ... because he will still be playing this is crazy"

Dwyane Wade talking about playing with LeBron James during his NBA career

Although the LA Lakers (15-13) got off to a slower start than many expected, James has been more than impressive when he's on the court. Since returning to the Lakers after an extended absence, James has been on a mission with his play. Los Angeles, which next plays Wednesday night at the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) has won six of its past nine games.

Wade commented on social media about how James has been a force, even with his play nearing the latter stages of his career. In his last eight games, James has averaged 29.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. The Lakers are 5-3 in those games.

While many wonder ir or when "Father Time" will affect James' play, even as he's just a few weeks from turning 37, the superstar is showing no signs of slowing down. James appears to be on a mission to get Los Angeles back on the right track as the team takes on Dallas on Wednesday as they attempt to pick up their third consecutive victory.

