"I can't wait to play against Boston": Danilo Gallinari plans to circle Celtics games on his calendar for revenge

NBA veteran forward Danilo Gallinari wasn’t able to play a single game during his brief stint with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with Boston last July (2022). Shortly after, he suffered a torn ACL during a FIBA World Cup qualifying game with Italy on Aug. 27, which cost him all last season.

Following a season of rehab, Gallinari was then shipped to the Washington Wizards in June, as part of a three-team deal. Gallinari was a Celtics fan growing up, but never having suited up for Boston, it appears that the veteran forward still has some hard feelings about the trade.

During a recent episode of the Italian "A Cresta Alta" podcast, Gallinari said that he’s looking forward to getting revenge against the Celtics next season:

“I can’t wait to play against Boston,” Gallinari said. “When the schedule will be unveiled, I’ll put an X on the games we will play at Boston against the Celtics.”

Gallinari added that he is still finishing rehabbing his knee. However, he plans to be ready by the start of training camp this fall:

“I’m excited, I’m ready to start the new season,” Gallinari said. “Right now, I’m still in rehab so I’m not ready nowadays to play a basketball game, but the goal is to arrive for training camp 100% ready.”

Danilo Gallinari last played during the 2021-22 NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 11.7, 3-pointers per game on 43.4% shooting over 66 games.

Danilo Gallinari was surprised the Celtics traded him

Former Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari

As for why Danilo Gallinari has hard feelings toward Boston, it appears that it’s because he fully expected to remain with the team next season.

During an interview with Garrett Cote of "MassLive" a few weeks ago, Gallinari spoke about how the trade caught him off guard. According to the veteran forward, he had just met with Celtics management a few days before the trade went down. Gallinari said that all indications were that he would be entering next season with Boston:

“I had a meeting with the team probably three, four days before the trade, and the meeting was a little different — the reason why I didn’t expect the trade,” Gallinari said. “I’ve been through it before many times, it’s just the craziness about the NBA sometimes. It was pretty quick and unexpected.”

Gallinari added the timing of his injury last year was unfortunate. This is because playing for the Celtics would have provided him with a great opportunity to win his first NBA title:

“In terms of injuries, timing in my life has always been terrible,” Gallinari said. “They always came at the wrong time. Definitely, this time came at the wrong time. “You have the chance to sign for a team like the Celtics that are fighting for a championship, and it’s the first or second time in my career where I have the chance to be on a team that is fighting for a championship. But then the injury came. It was tough.”

The uncertain injuries have been tough for the veteran, but he'll be able to prove himself this season with the Washington Wizards.

