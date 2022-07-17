"I walked up to LeBron at the end, and I told him, 'Hey, I need one'" - NBA insider gives a candid recap of Drew League, sheds light on LeBron James' masterclass and Irving no-show

LeBron James appeared in the Drew League for the first time since 2011. The Lakers superstar dropped 42 points and added 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals while shooting 50% from the field.

Despite LeBron's performance, his team, the MMV Cheaters, were up by only one point during the game's final seconds. James was then sent to the free throw line, sinking his first shot but missing the second. Mike Nwabuzor from the opposition walked up to LeBron and demanded a miss from the line.

"I walked up to LeBron up the end, and I told him, 'Hey, I need one [miss].' And he actually smoked the free throw. So that was probably the best moment," Nwabuzor said,

James suffered an injury-riddled 2021-22 season. King James missed several games for the Lakers despite earning the moniker of being an ironman.

LeBron James spoke to ESPN, sharing that he was completely healthy. The four-time champion dealt with knee, abdomen and ankle issues throughout the season, and the Lakers struggled without him.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was supposed to play in the next game. Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley spoke about Irving being a no-show at the tournament.

"We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow, so we'll see," Smiley said.

LeBron James' injury-riddled 2021-22 season

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

LeBron James has built a reputation as an iron man, defying age and logic with his incredible performances at age 37. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted King James in 2003, and he hasn't missed much time since then.

Father Time does seem to be catching up with James. He missed 25 games this season, and the Lakers lost 17 of them. Abdomen and knee issues plagued his season.

LeBron James also struggled with knee issues akin to his ankle injury last season. He played power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was intended to ease the workload on James but ended up increasing it.

