"I wanna be a bad boy": Jimmy Butler makes surprise cameo in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's upcoming movie

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler appeared in the 'Bad Boys' movie trailer, featuring leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The movie is slated to release on June 7 and is officially titled 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.' The trailer took Twitter/X by storm, and has Butler in a hilarious role. The 2:55 minute clip also features Lionel Messi as himself after the Argentina star became the city's very own following his move to Inter Miami.

The clip sees Lawrence and Smith talking hoops after news on the TV shows Butler exiting the franchise. Soon after, the doorbell rings and Butler is seen wanting to join the police force for a career change. The frame immediately shifts to Butler, who says:

"I wanna be a bad boy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Butler and Messi aren't exactly the ones with acting chops, but they are very much part of the Miami sports culture and that was enough for fans to rave about the trailer. This year marked an early summer for Jimmy Butler after the Heat failed to get past the first round after finishing the regular season as the eighth seed in the East.

Jimmy Butler is reportedly on the Philadephia 76ers' radar

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is reportedly a potential trade candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers. There were reports of him and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine being looked at as players the 76ers would likely rope in. Butler spent one season in Philly in 2018-19 but was traded soon after. He signed with the Heat via a sign-and-trade with the 76ers in a four-team trade.

The Athletic's John Hollinger reported earlier that "between [Butler's] declining play this season and the constant absences, there are increasingly loud whispers that his future might not be in Miami."

However, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, league executives are of the impression that the player will most likely remain in Miami.

Butler has been crucial in the Heat's resurgence since arriving in 2019. This season, though, saw him deal with injuries as his numbers dipped. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 60 games and missed the playoffs.

In his absence, the Celtics, who lost 4-3 last postseason to Miami, beat them 4-1 this time around in the first round of the playoffs. With the offseason yet to officially begin, it remains to be seen whether Butler will continue to be the face of the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.