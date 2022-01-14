"I wanna get better, I think I can help my teammates more defensively" - Giannis Antetokounmpo believes there is room for improvement in his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a thorough thumping of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to snap a two-game losing skid. The Greek Freak exploded with another triple-double, his third this season, to help pummel the Warriors to submission. It was another huge win for the defending NBA champions against an elite opponent.

In a courtside interview with NBA TNT reporter Allie LaForce after the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked what improvements he has made this season. Here’s what the two-time MVP had to say about the personal strides in his game:

“Just keep having fun, that’s all. I’m just trying to enjoy the game. Me, I’m okay with me, I’m over myself. I gotta trust my teammates, find my teammates, make the right play. Defensively, I wanna get better. I think I can help my teammates more defensively.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year was clearly the best player on both ends of the floor in the Bucks vs. Warriors game. He produced game-high numbers with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks. The Bucks also outscored the Warriors by 22 points during his 30 minutes of play time. Despite the Warriors throwing everything, including the kitchen sink at Antetokounmpo, there was no stopping him.

He is the first player to do that while playing under 30 minutes since at least the 1973-74 season (via On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led both the Bucks and Warriors in:- Points- Rebounds- Assists- BlocksHe is the first player to do that while playing under 30 minutes since at least the 1973-74 season (via @EliasSports ). On Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led both the Bucks and Warriors in: - Points- Rebounds- Assists- BlocksHe is the first player to do that while playing under 30 minutes since at least the 1973-74 season (via @EliasSports). https://t.co/lgNXNU7qVj

Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his laser-focused preparation in the offseason. He knows very well that the Bucks have a huge target on their backs as the reigning champions. They were also hell-bent on proving that their championship season was not a fluke.

The NBA’s leading MVP candidate vowed to put more emphasis on what they are doing rather than keeping tabs on their potential opponents:

“We have to keep getting better and building good habits. We gotta keep going out there, have fun. Obviously, we know we are the defending champs, everybody’s gonna come and play hard against us."

"At the end of the day, it’s about us. How can we build good habits? How can we take it a possession at a time? How can we play hard? We just focus on ourselves.”

Like everyone in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with injuries and virus protocols. Through it all, the Greek Freak has been a steady anchor for the Bucks. Except for his stint in health and safety protocols, he has been at the forefront of Milwaukee’s title defense this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped clamp down Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks' defense bared their teeth in a beatdown of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors certainly missed some shots that they normally make, but for the most part, they were just stifled by the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks overwhelmed the Warriors with energy and hustle on defense.

The beatdown was so thorough that the Bucks came out of the first half with an almost insurmountable 77-38 advantage. Steph Curry led the Warriors’ mighty comeback bid with a lopsided 34-20 third quarter. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure that things did not get out of hand.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 8th in the NBA in defensive rating. If they can continue to show the same type of effort and hustle on the gritty side of the ball, they’ll be in a good place to defend their crown.

