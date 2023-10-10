"I don't wanna know how many bodies you have" - Patrick Beverley gets real on dating advice & judgemental relationships

The "The Pat Bev Pod with Rone" conversations between NBA star Patrick Beverley and Adam Ferrone, popularly known as Rone, have generated considerable buzz.

A candid discussion on dating and relationships was recently featured on the podcast. Beverley, who was well-known for his tenacity on the court, revealed a different side of himself by discussing his opinions on relationships.

Patrick Beverley, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, and Rone, a well-known battle rapper and podcast presenter, had an insightful conversation about the value of being aware of a partner's past. A question regarding the significance of a person's "body count" in a relationship ignited the conversation.

Beverley opened the conversation by stating his preference for openness in a relationship. He said:

"I don't wanna know how many bodies you have."

He mentioned that he would prefer them to be honest about it even if he doesn't want to know how many previous partners his significant other has had. Rone questioned if such a declaration was timed appropriately and whether it may cause unneeded angst.

The 76ers star promptly made it clear that his goal is to inform rather than judge. He contrasted it to checking a person's criminal record before letting them drive you home.

Rone asserted that people can decide to live in a fantasy world to shield themselves from reality and that such information could result in judgement.

More about 'Mr. 94 feet': Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverly in a 76ers Jersey (via Instagram )

Patrick Beverly is known for his tenacious defense, strong competitiveness and never-back-down mentality on the court.

A basketball court is 50 feet broad and 94 feet long in total. Beverley earned the moniker "Mr. 94 feet" because he defends and applies pressure to every square inch of the floor.

'Mr. 94 Feet' has had significant exploits in the NBA. In 2013, he began his professional career with the Houston Rockets. Since then, he has played for the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Patrick Beverley has received multiple honors for his defensive skills. Apart from being named twice to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2014 and 2020, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017.

He also received the NBA Hustle Award the same year. He now averages 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the 2022–23 season.