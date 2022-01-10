"I wanna play and they pay me money to play basketball" - Kevin Durant not affected by the Brooklyn Nets' busy schedule

The Brooklyn Nets have had a relatively busy schedule, having to play back-to-back games without much rest. Kevin Durant seems unbothered as he looks forward to playing every game available.

Having played the Indiana Pacers on January 6, the Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks on the 8th and the San Antonio Spurs on the 9th. Their busy schedule will have them on the road tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Kevin Durant is here for all of it.

When asked about the tight schedule during the post-game interview after the win over the San Antonio Spurs, KD responded in a short and powerful manner. He stated that he wants to play and is paid to do so.

"I wanna play and they pay me money to play basketball."

He has been phenomenal for the Nets this season, making them a strong title contender and positioning himself in the MVP conversation. Durantula has had to carry the team for the first half of the season with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup due to his reluctance to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

He currently leads the league in points per game, averaging 29.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 33 appearances made.

Kevin Durant looking forward to playing again with Kyrie Irving in tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Kyrie Irving will feature in his second game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. In his first outing of the season against the Indiana Pacers, Irving posted 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, while leading the team in steals made (3). He was crucial to the Nets winning the game as they had struggled prior, making the franchise a formidable opponent on the road.

Kevin Durant has revealed in an interview that he's looking forward to having Uncle Drew on the court again. He Reiterated that Irving makes them a better team and he gives them the required lift that they need.

He also revealed that with their next two games being on the road, it will offer them an opportunity to work on their chemistry.

"We are definitely a better team, way better team (with Kyrie), he's definitely gonna give us a lift. So I'm really looking for it, we've got a couple game on the road. An opportunity for us to build our chemistry, so yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

