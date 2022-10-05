“I wanna win … He wanna win too, that’s all that matters” - Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum open up on their shared goal of delivering a title for the Boston Celtics, says losing Finals last year was agonizing

Boston Celtics' star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have one goal: to lead the franchise to their 18th championship win this season. They were close to achieving the feat last year, leading the team to a finals run.

The Celtics blew a 2-1 series lead to the Golden State Warriors, losing the series in six games. Speaking on the loss and their motivation to put team success first, Brown told NBC Sports:

"At the end of the day, individually, we can be whatever in this league, I believe that. But, me, I want to win... He [Tatum] wanna win too."

Jayson Tatum weighed in on focusing on winning a championship, recalling their agonizing loss in the 2022 NBA Finals, saying:

"Individually, we can do it all. We can accomplish whatever we want to. But getting to that championship and losing was the worst feeling ever. And you realize that nothing else matters. All the individual stuff, I would trade all that in to win a championship. And I believe that we're gonna do it."

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's pairing was questionable. It can become difficult for two All-Star caliber players of similar age to co-exist. However, Brown and Tatum shut their doubters down last season by developing solid chemistry.

The Boston Celtics benefitted from having two of the best young wings on their roster. They finished second in the Eastern Conference and made the Finals. Both players can chase individual honors, but their goal is to achieve team success.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need to step up as leaders as Boston Celtics face adversity early on

The Boston Celtics faced unexpected adversity ahead of the new season. Coach Ime Udoka, a catalyst to the team's revival last year, was suspended for the 2022-23 season for breaching the organization's policies. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be in-charge in Udoka's absence.

The Celtics were among the preseason favorites to make a second consecutive Finals appearance. However, following Udoka's suspension, there are doubts regarding their ability to replicate their success.

Interim coach Mazzulla has no prior head coaching experience. However, he has been an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics since 2019. The key for the Celtics would be to maintain their defensive identity and play with the same intensity they did under Udoka last season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to step up as leaders to ensure the environment within the locker room stays positive. Boston boasts one of the deepest rosters with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin this offseason. The expectations remain high for them.

It will be interesting to see how Tatum and Brown carry the team following the controversy surrounding Udoka.

