"I want to beat LeBron James so bad" - Dwight Howard recalls 4x champ's insane buzzer-beater that tied ECF series against Magic

Former NBA player Dwight Howard recounted a pivotal moment in his playoff career during a Monday episode of "Podcast P." Howard recalled the iconic buzzer-beating shot made by LeBron James in Game 2 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, which tied the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Howard asserted that he and the Magic desperately needed to beat the Cavaliers on their home court. Unfortunately, they were stopped by James' iconic "lucky/miracle shot" at the buzzer.

"We were so mad that he hit that lucky shot because everybody said on the baseline, we said, 'The only person who can make a shot with this much time is LeBron.' ... I want to beat LeBron so bad man, I'm telling you, man, we was so mad." Start from 30:59.

Game 2 of the ECF between the Cavaliers and the Magic was intense. LeBron James recorded five points including the outside-the-arc shot that sealed the 96-95 win for the Cavs.

Dwight Howard had a quiet night as he recorded 10 points and 18 rebounds. While the Magic lost Game 2, they had the last laugh as they eventually won the series 4-2 as Howard averaged 25.8 points and 13.0 rebounds for the Magic.

Dwight Howard claims former teammate LeBron James wants to play with his other son

Dwight Howard, still on Monday's episode of "Podcast P," claimed that LeBron James has his sights on playing with his younger son, Bryce. Bryce, who is currently in high school, has committed to play at Arizona for his collegiate career.

"I asked LeBron. He said he wanted Bronny and he said he's trying to get Bryce,” Howard said. “The last time I told LeBron, he said, 'Listen, I'm trying to get Bronny and Bryce to be on the Lakers and I'm trying to get Savannah to be'– he's going to be the owner of the team, so it's a family affair, the whole James family.”

LeBron James made history when he shared the court with his eldest son, Bronny, during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22, 2024. If James hopes to repeat the feat with his younger son, Bryce, he'll likely need to play for at least two more seasons.

Despite being in his 22nd season and at 40, James has shown no signs of slowing down. He is currently averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Lakers.

