"I want a big a** party" - Heat HC Erik Spoelstara picks Chiefs as his Super Bowl winner, anticipates Pat Riley's 3-peat celebration

On Sunday, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra predicted the result of the Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking to the media, the two-time NBA champion picked the Chiefs as the Super Bowl winners while anticipating a three-peat celebration by Pat Riley.

A clip of Spoelstra's interview was posted on X. During the Q&A session, he was asked about the Super Bowl clash and how he would celebrate if the Chiefs won.

"You don't have to finish that sentence, it's a three-peat, I want a big ass party if the Chiefs win," Spoelstra said, via ClutchPoints.

Spoelstra added that he would celebrate Kansas City's victory as he anticipates a three-peat party on Riley's behalf.

"If we can get some kickbacks from Pat, I know he'll bring out the best wine and hopefully have a great organizational party on behalf of the great Pat Riley," Spoelstra said.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years. Patrick Mahomes and Co. can achieve the biggest feat in football on Sunday as Louisiana hosts the highly anticipated maatchup.

Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley welcome new signings after Jimmy Butler trade

Erik Spoelstra unveiled Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson to the media on Sunday. The trio were present for their introductory press conference after their deadline day trade which saw Jimmy Butler head to the Golden State Warriors.

Their arrival coincided with the annual Heat Gala which usually raises over $1 million for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund. Riley welcomed them with open arms and he empathized the sudden changes a trade can bring in a player's life.

"I have a tremendous amount of compassion and empathy, really, for people who have to move around, I moved around four or five times in my short career," Riley said on Sunday, via ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger. "It’s not easy. I just want to make it very comfortable for them. ... They are now officially part of what we do believe in, which is our culture here with the Heat. And we believe they are perfect players to be part of that."

The three practiced with the team on Sunday and are expected to debut on Monday when the Heat host the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center.

