"I want to be certified as the best young two-way center" - Phoenix Suns' playoff hero Deandre Ayton talks CP3 and future goals 

Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton put on a show in his NBA Playoffs debut game against the LA Lakers on Sunday.

The No.1 pick of the 2018 NBA Draft class tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds on the night, the latter being a record for a Phoenix Suns player in a playoff debut.

Deandre Ayton shut out Anthony Davis in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoffs series. He helped his team make a statement that they are going to compete hard despite all the talk surrounding their bleak chances of toppling the Lakers.

Deandre Ayton had more offensive rebounds (8) than Anthony Davis had rebounds (7). pic.twitter.com/uSwgwawNGG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2021

It's almost as if Deandre Ayton was preparing for this moment as he made a few bold claims when he spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic last week. Talking about his playing style and how he wants to be recognized, Ayton emphasized that he wants to be one of the best two-way centers in the league and a defensive beast.

Here's what Deandre Ayton said on the matter:

“I want to be certified as the best young two-way center who’s ever played the game. I definitely see myself as being that player, but better. Being the guy that’s known for that, and not just capable of that. Defense is so important to my play style and that’s what creates my offense and that’s what helps my team score. Defense wins games — and that’s what I want to be known for when I’m done with this thing."

DeAndre Ayton has had a stellar season, despite his scoring averages going down significantly from 18.2 points per game to 14.4 points per game.

However, it can be said that the young center is now taking a more mature approach to his game. One of the major reasons for that is the Phoenix Suns surrounding Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton with proven performers like Chris Paul and Jae Crowder.

Deandre Ayton on the Phoenix Suns mentality and what Chris Paul brings to the team

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton during the Phoenix Suns-LA Lakers NBA Playoffs Game 1

Chris Paul has been a key element in the Phoenix Suns' successful run so far. He has made sure the young Phoenix Suns team understands its full potential and has turned players like Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker into terrific leaders themselves.

Speaking on the matter, Ayton revealed what Paul told them during training camp earlier in the season:

"Yo, one game at a time. All that noise, rah-rah, we don’t got time for that. We’re just going to put our head down and work...."

It was the spark that Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns roster needed at the time to get all their focus onto one thing, which was winning. He also expressed that this motivational talk from the veteran has stuck with them till now.

"CP said (that) straight up to all of us to our faces … That’s what we’re continuing to do. That’s what we’re going to keep doing. It’s just not buying into what the world is throwing at us. It’s all about approach. Forget the being young, forget all that nonsense. We know what’s up," said Ayton.

With a win in Game 1 of the first-round series against the defending champs, the Phoenix Suns have made their intentions clear on how their approach will be moving forward. They continue to be underdogs despite the win, but are a gritty side and cannot be ruled out just yet.

Game 1 ✔️



Gotta stay focused and keep climbing!#RallyTheValley 𝐓𝐎𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑. pic.twitter.com/8uULuWHzob — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will be eager to claim a win in Game 2 on Tuesday to go with a 2-0 advantage over the LA Lakers when they visit the Staples Center for Games 3 and 4.

