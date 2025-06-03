"I want every bit of the smoke in NYC" - Kobe Bryant’s ex-teammate boldly campaigns for Knicks HC position post Tom Thibodeau exit

Metta Sandiford-Artest - formerly known as Metta World Peace - offered to become the head coach of the New York Knicks after the organization fired Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau led the team to four playoff appearances during his five years. Under him, the Knicks reached the conference finals for the first time since 2000, forcing a Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, but fell short against their strong offense.

As the search for the next head coach has started, Kobe Bryant's former teammate submitted his application. On X (formerly Twitter), Sandiford-Artest gave it his best shot to replace Thibs.

"I want every bit of the smoke in NYC. I’m 100% in and ready to HEAD COACH the great @nyknicks," World Peace posted.

He argued that he was born and raised in Queens, New York, and dominated his high school competition, winning three championships at the Rucker Park tournament in Harlem, New York. The one-time All-Star also said that his career in the NBA as a player speaks for itself, as he was one of the best defenders during his prime.

Before that, Sandiford-Artest had a post on the social media platform about why he's the perfect choice to be the Knicks' new head coach.

"Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks. Since 1999 this was suppose to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard, I went to @StJohnsBBall," he posted.

He added that he wanted to be drafted by the franchise when he became an NBA player, unafraid of the city and the "number one guy" for the position.

Former NBA star suggests the Knicks should hire a championship head coach

The franchise hasn't announced which coach will take over following the shocking firing of Thibs. However, former NBA star Isaiah Thomas suggested that the organization should pursue someone who has experienced winning a championship.

Thomas suggested that former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone - who was fired within three games until the end of the 2024–25 regular season - be pursued by the team for the position.

"Mike Malone gotta get that Knicks job! Who else is on the market?" the two-time All-Star posted.

Malone is an experienced coach, having spent 10 years in Denver, leading the Nuggets to the 2023 championship and helping Nikola Jokic become one of the NBA's best players.

