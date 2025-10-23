"I want the Giannis trade now": Knicks fans vent anger over Karl-Anthony Towns’ early foul trouble vs Cavs  

New NBA season, same old problems for New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. On Wednesday, they match up against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first game of the new campaign. Fans quickly recognized that Towns is dealing with the same problem in the season opener.Early in the first quarter, head coach Mike Brown had to sit Towns after the star big man had two fouls. Although this gave forward Guerschon Yabusele an early chance to be in the game, Knicks fans didn't appreciate that KAT had to sit too soon.After Brown decided to have the former top pick on the bench, fans revealed their thoughts on the same problems that Towns has.&quot;KAT having 2 fouls already in 5 minutes is why I want the Giannis trade now,&quot; a fan said.Ali safa @Alisafa1888788LINKKAT having 2 fouls already in 5 minutes is why I want the Giannis trade now&quot;Kat man these fouls are just unacceptable,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;KAT in yr 11? 12? And still fouls like a rookie,&quot; one fan complained.More fans didn't appreciate that Karl-Anthony Towns is still not disciplined on the defensive end.&quot;another year another game where KAT is in early foul trouble,&quot; someone commented.A ✩ @adryanashtonLINKanother year another game where KAT is in early foul trouble&quot;not even 2 minutes in and we got a silly offensive foul from KAT,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Kat foul trouble alrdy in the first game of the season,&quot; one fan pointed out.Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns finished third in total personal fouls with 249. Fans expect him to be more disciplined and smarter this season.Karl-Anthony Towns' response to his role for the Knicks is concerningIt's a different look for the Knicks this season, despite having the same core players in Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. The significant difference for the team this season is their coaching.After making the Eastern Conference finals last year under head coach Tom Thibodeau, New York moved on from him and hired Mike Brown. The two-time Coach of the Year has a faster tempo system, and it has put Towns' role into question.Ahead of the team's Opening Night, KAT was asked about his fit in Brown's uptempo offense. To everyone's surprise, the big man had a concerning response to the question.“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know. But we’re figuring it out. That’s it… It’s just different,” KAT said.The Knicks are one of the favorites to come out of the East and potentially contend for the championship. The team needs to make everything work, and that includes the fit of Karl-Anthony Towns to Brown's system.In the past, Towns has succeeded under Thibs during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last year, he had one of the best seasons of his career under the same defensive-centered system. But things are different now, which puts the pressure on the star big man.