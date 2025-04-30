"I want to guard the best player" - Jaden McDaniels deep dives into his psyche as a defensive player  [Exclusive]

The Minnesota Timberwolves are, by all means, Anthony Edwards' team.

Nevertheless, basketball is a team effort, and as spectacular as the former No. 1 pick has been since he entered the league, he's had plenty of help from his teammates.

Notably, that's particularly true with the Timberwolves' unsung hero. Jaden McDaniels's asphyxiating defense and timely shot-making have been instrumental for them, especially in the playoffs.

McDaniels takes pride in his ability to hold his own against all types of players. When asked about the best aspect of his game, he talked about his defensive versatility.

“I’m super versatile. I can play on the ball and off the ball. I can guard one through five depending on how big the five is," McDaniels said to sportskeeda. "The only thing I feel I struggle with are early fouls. So I’m trying to get better with that. But I’m just being relentless. I feel like I contest all of the shots and I never give up. I want to guard the best player. I feel like that’s the best part about it.”

That versatility has most definitely been on full display in the playoffs. McDaniels has handled LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic during stretches, matching up with them on the perimeter or taking a bruising in the paint if needed.

NBA confirms that Jaden McDaniels tripped Luka Doncic

Notably, McDaniels also starred in one of the most controversial moments of the first round.

The Timberwolves held onto a one-point lead with just 35 seconds left in Game 4 vs. the LA Lakers.

Luka Doncic lost possession of the ball after falling near midcourt. He urged the officials to review the play because he had been tripped, but his demands went unanswered.

The NBA later released the official Last Two Minute Report, and it turned out that Doncic was right all along. McDaniels had tripped him, and he should've gone to the line for a couple of potentially game-winning free throws:

"McDaniels (MIN) steps forward into Doncic’s (LAL) path, initiating illegal foot contact that causes him to lose his balance," the report read.

Now, the Lakers are facing elimination. The series went back to Los Angeles for a win-or-go-home Game 5, and McDaniels' pesky defense will be crucial for the Timberwolves to take care of business and prevent this series from extending past Wednesday night.

