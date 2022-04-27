“I would want the hell out.… I want to get away from the madness” - Kendrick Perkins believes 12-time All-Star should request a trade and move as far away as possible from the Brooklyn Nets

During Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN, Kendrick Perkins discussed his belief that Kevin Durant should leave the Brooklyn Nets. Perkins argues that the Nets are clearly a sinking ship after getting swept in the first round, stating:

“If I’m Kevin Durant, I would want the hell out. I would want to get far away as possible from the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. I would ask for a trade.”

Perkins believes that the Nets organization has failed Durant, stating:

“The one person that has given his all since he signed with this organization has been Kevin Durant. Nobody else has. Even Steve Nash.… Steve Nash, when are you going to do something? I’m telling you right now, Kevin Durant deserves better.”

The Brooklyn Nets getting swept by the Boston Celtics has stirred up numerous predictions about Durant’s future with his squad.

Kevin Durant finished the season having averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game across 55 appearances.

Due largely to his contributions, Brooklyn managed to finish seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44 wins to 38 losses. As a result, they matched up against the second-seeded Boston Celtics.

Durant laced up against arguably the league's best defensive team, who shut down both him and Kyrie Irving for most of the series. Even with the defensive attention, Durant managed to average 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum averaged 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 3.3 made three-pointers per game. Sometimes there is simply nothing you can do against a squad that's dominant on both ends of the floor.

Perkins believes that Brooklyn owes Kevin Durant more, and that Durant should leave the madhouse while he can. In his first year jumping into a leadership role for the Brooklyn Nets, Durant was met with turbulence at every corner.

The future prospects of the Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets — Game 4

Through injuries, vaccination politics, and James Harden forcing his way out, Durant was the team's sole bright spot for most of the season. There is only so much one player can do on his own.

However, Kevin Durant has not given the slightest inclination he wants to leave.

Perkins is simply trying to give the 12-time NBA All-Star advice from afar. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, recently voiced his plans to devote himself to the future of the Nets alongside Kevin Durant.

If Durant stays in Brooklyn, which seems likely at the moment, he and Kyrie Irving will manage the squad as they see fit. With a duo like Durant and Irving, the Nets' future isn't too bleak.

Edited by Adam Dickson