"I want Jayson Tatum arrested" : Knicks fangirl Ashley Nicole Moss is heartbroken over last minute loss

On Tuesday night, Jayson Tatum stared down a three-point deficit with seconds to go and erased it with a clutch basket. Tatum's booming triple sent the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks game into overtime, where the Celtics created just enough separation to seal the 119-117 victory.

Ad

After the game, CBS personality Ashley Nicole Moss — who makes no secret of her affinity for the Knicks — went on Instagram to vent her feelings on the Celtics star whose big shot extended the game:

"I want Jayson Tatum arrested," Moss wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ashley Nicole Moss vents her feelings on Jayson Tatum. Credit: Moss/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tatum finished the game with 32 points on 50% shooting from the field. Among all the shots he took all night long, none was bigger than the one he swished from downtown with 3.4 ticks left.

Ad

Trending

In the previous possession, Knicks forward Josh Hart had converted on a layup off a Jalen Brunson dime to push New York's lead to 107-104. Curiously, the Knicks did not foul Tatum to prevent a situation in which he could get off a three to tie the game, which is exactly what happened.

Aside from Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis had a huge night, putting up 34 points, four rebounds, and three assists against the team that drafted him back in 2015. Jrue Holiday added 16 points while Derrick White had a near triple-double performance with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Ad

Jayson Tatum makes feelings known on Celtics' "title defense"

The Celtics will be heading into the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. While some fans see this season as a title retention bid, Tatum has another perspective in mind.

After the Celtics' close win over the Knicks on Tuesday, a reporter asked Tatum if the team is "itching to defend the title." The six-time All-Star responded by clarifying the Celtics' championship mindset:

Ad

"Defend the title? No, not defend it. Can't nobody take away what we did last year. We the champs for 2024. This is a new season, a new year. We're trying to go win another championship," Tatum said.

Expand Tweet

Tatum, of course, will continue to play an integral role in the Celtics' title pursuit, along with his longtime running mate Jaylen Brown and their supporting cast of Porzingis, Holiday, and White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More