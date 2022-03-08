"I don't want my kids to hear their dad getting called names" - Russell Westbrook expressed frustration at criticism directed at him and his family

Russell Westbrook vented his frustration at being targeted by fans amidst the LA Lakers' struggles following the team's latest loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Westbrook said the noise surrounding him has started to weigh in on his family, to an extent where he doesn't want them to attend home games anymore.

"When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing or making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue," said Westbrook (via Spectrum SportsNet).

Russell Westbrook is often called 'Westbrick' by trolls every time he has a poor shooting game. That has been the case for a long time now, and the Lakers guard tends to put a stop to it. Here's what he said regarding that:

"I can no longer allow people, for example, Westbrick, to me is now shaming. Like it's shaming my name, my legacy for my kids, it's a name that means more not just to me but my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me."

He said the negative impact of being called names has now led to him not wanting his family and kids to come for games in the arena.

Here's what he said:

"I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't what them to hear people calling their dad nick-names for no reasons, because he's playing a game that he loves. It's gotten so bad that my family don't even want to go to the home games or any game because of not just the media across the globe use their platforms to constantly shame, shame, shame me and it's just super unfortunate man and it's super upsetting to me."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I stand behind my wife with how she's feeling...it's reached a point where it's really weighing on my family." @russwest44 shares his thoughts on the comments made by his wife saying she and her family are "harassed on a daily basis". "I stand behind my wife with how she's feeling...it's reached a point where it's really weighing on my family." @russwest44 shares his thoughts on the comments made by his wife saying she and her family are "harassed on a daily basis". https://t.co/ize5TLvVnb

Russell Westbrook, LA Lakers in agreement to end their partnership at the end of this season

Russell Westbrook's frustrations over his family getting involved have reached a point where he is considering moving away from playing with his hometown franchise this offseason.

As per Bleacher Report's Jake L. Fischer, the Lakers and Westbrook are in agreement that him leaving the franchise next offseason is the best option for everybody.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Magic Johnson: “This [Westbrook] trade could go down as the worst trade in Lakers history if we don’t get out of the play-in game.” Magic Johnson: “This [Westbrook] trade could go down as the worst trade in Lakers history if we don’t get out of the play-in game.”😳 https://t.co/h9IhxUQRRD

Westbrook has struggled to adjust to a new role alongside two superstar-caliber players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He has been efficient at times, but his production has gone down to a great extent. Rumors suggest he has had a fallout with the coaching staff as well. These factors could come into play in his potential departure from LA in the 2022 offseason.

