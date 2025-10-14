"I don't want to live in United States" - Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals NBA retirement plans silencing Knicks trade buzz

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of trade rumors. While many of those rumors center around the former two-time MVP landing with the New York Knicks, it sounds like the Bucks' big man is interested in ending his career not just with another team, but with another league.

During a Greek-speaking interview on ANT1's The 2night Show, Giannis Antetokounmpo explained that he can play in the NBA for at least six more years, but when it's time to ride off into the sunset, he wants to retire while playing for a Greek club.

The future Hall of Famer name-dropped famed Hellenic teams like Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, as well as Filathlitikos, where he played from 2011-2013 before being drafted by the Bucks.

"I'm 30 years old, I can play in the NBA until I'm 36-38. I'd like to end my career in a Greek team, why not? I don't want to live in the United States. As soon as I leave the NBA, I want to return to Greece.

"I could end my career here, whether this team is called Filathlitikos, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, or Aris, I'm talking about all the teams now."

This, of course, comes on the heels of reports indicating that Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife and kids have moved back to Greece.

Bucks sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Alex as theories fly regarding former MVP's future in Milwaukee

Amid all the talk of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially being traded to the New York Knicks, it appears as though the Bucks are going all-in on trying to keep the former MVP happy.

Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, the team has signed 24-year-old Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way deal.

As a result, he, Thanasis, and Giannis will all have a chance to share the court this season.

Alex Antetokounmpo previously played for both Milwaukee and Toronto's NBA G League affiliate teams; however, since early 2024, he has been playing in Europe, spending time with Mazeikiai in the Lithuanian Basketball League, and several teams that are part of the Greek Basketball League.

While the move may be seen as Milwaukee attempting to keep its franchise star happy, Sam Amico of HoopsWire understands the move, writing:

"Call it what it is — a nice story and maybe a little roster diplomacy. Giannis' long-term happiness matters, and this certainly doesn't hurt."

Whether that's enough to keep the two-time MVP in Milwaukee, only time will tell.

