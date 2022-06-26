“I want him nowhere near my large adult Slovenian son” - Nick Wright says he doesn’t want to see Kyrie Irving being paired up with 3x All-Star, believes the Miami Heat are the destination for Kyrie

There are four days left until more light is shed on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets' extension situation. The basketball community is watching closely as things unfold at the New York-based franchise.

The seven-time All-Star is unchanged from his decision not to accept any deal from the Nets that sees him earn less than the max deal. But the Nets are reluctant to offer him a max deal as they are unsure about his commitment to the franchise. This has resulted in a standoff that might see Uncle Drew become a free agent.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Lakers don't have the picks or players to make a trade for Kyrie. ... The 76ers make very little sense to me. The Mavs, I want him nowhere near my large adult Slovenian son Luka. The Heat are the only team on this list that makes real sense for a trade." — @getnickwright "The Lakers don't have the picks or players to make a trade for Kyrie. ... The 76ers make very little sense to me. The Mavs, I want him nowhere near my large adult Slovenian son Luka. The Heat are the only team on this list that makes real sense for a trade." — @getnickwright https://t.co/qmwdPwKyGp

With Kyrie Irving including the Dallas Mavericks on his wishlist of teams he would like to get traded/signed to. Nick Wright has reacted to the Mavs being on the wishlist and has stated that he does not want the Nets' guard anywhere near Luka Doncic.

While he acknowledged Irving's talent, he remarked that Doncic needs to be his team's leader.

"I want him nowhere near my large adult Slovenian son," Wright said. "Kyrie is a brilliant basketball player when he plays, but Luka needs to be doing his own thing on his own team."

Nick Wright believes a trade for Kyrie Irving to the Miami Heat works

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on April 10, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

There have been tons of brainstorming sessions carried out by NBA analysts to find the best possible outcome for the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets situation. While some have stated that a move to the LA Lakers is feasible and Irving’s best bet, others have disagreed.

One such analyst is Nick Wright, who has a different inclination. The Fox Sports presenter's thoughts are angled towards the Miami Heat. He stated that from the wishlist, the Heat made the most sense to him and he could see that happening.

"The Lakers don't have the picks or the players to make a trade. The only way for the Lakers to get Kyrie is if Kyrie wants to play for that six million bucks. The Clippers have the players but they have no picks. I don't know that the Nets are gonna be super interested in Norman Powell or Marcus Morris or Reggie Jackson or Luke Bernard.

"The Sixers make very little sense to me, because are you trading him for James Harden or are you uniting him with James Harden when that didn't go so well?" Wright stated. "So that leaves me with one team that sure does seem to make a lot of sense and can make it happen and that team is Miami."

