"I want this to be my one and only home" - Steph Curry emphatically pledges his allegiance to the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry is arguably one of the best players in the Golden State Warriors' history. The highlights of his career with the Dubs are four NBA championships and a Finals MVP trophy.

Entering his 14th season, his goal is to continue performing at an elite level. He still has a lot of time left in his career and could compete for championships for a few more years. Having achieved all his success with the Warriors, Curry is determined to continue staying with them.

Speaking on an NBC Sports California's broadcast for an MLB game, Steph Curry said:

"I just finished my 13th year and to be able to say, 'I have played for one time my entire career' and also to say between the 10 years in Oakland and last three years in San Francisco, I can honestly say how special this place is.

"And also there's a huge need here and we can really tackle some of those challenges and do it in a meaningful way, so honestly I don't want to leave ever, I want this to be my one and only home ever."

NBC Sports Bay Area & CA @NBCSAuthentic “I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area “I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 https://t.co/aWHLidy8b1

Curry had a great time during the Oakland A's game against the Houston Astros baseball game. The broadcaster couldn't help but ask a basketball question with greatness sat next to him. Curry's answer was something that many had already expected.

Undoubtedly, Steph Curry has grown from strength to strength each year in his stint with the Golden State Warriors. He has consistently proved his critics wrong and the organization has played a big role in helping him do that.

CGC💦 @CantGuardCurry Steph curry really did this down 2-1 in the series vs Boston Steph curry really did this down 2-1 in the series vs Boston https://t.co/XVLJsFD0Q3

The Warriors would certainly never think about trading Steph Curry away as a lot of their success has come because of him. Along with his work on the court, he has also done a lot for the people around the Bay Area.

This is what has made him beloved and he will certainly have a place in the hearts of fans even after retirement.

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24



Throwback to Steph Curry making 105 Threes in a ROW!! Throwback to Steph Curry making 105 Threes in a ROW!! 🔥https://t.co/xOJUuOFI0y

How valuable is Steph Curry to the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry is widely regarded as one of the best point guards in the NBA. He is an impeccable shooter, but there is a lot more to his game than just that.

The 34-year-old attracted a lot of attention from opposition defenders. This makes life very easy for his teammates as it gives them either an open look or an easy driving lane to the basket.

³⁰ @StephMuse_ Wow.. Steph Curry really has a 6 minute compilation of 40 foot three pointers 🤯 Wow.. Steph Curry really has a 6 minute compilation of 40 foot three pointers 🤯 https://t.co/Gir1epjJG5

Steph Curry also added some much-needed muscle to his frame last season. He was able to finish well with contact and this is an indication that he could be at his best for a while.

The 34-year-old is also improving on the defensive end of the floor with every passing year. His quickness gives him the upper hand and has become a lot stronger than he was earlier in his career. This helps Curry put clamps on his opponents.

𝟥𝟢 @OwnHim30 Steph Curry was nothing short of unreal after KD got injured Steph Curry was nothing short of unreal after KD got injured https://t.co/lrOyimp7Gq

Going into the 2022-23 season, he will be looking to continue leading the Warriors to greater success. Despite losing some of their key role players, the reigning champions are a side that has the ability to make the right adjustments.

If that works well and Curry continues to play high-octane basketball, the Dubs could repeat as champions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far