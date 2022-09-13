"I want to put myself in the best winning situation" - NFL star likens himself to Kevin Durant, compares Aaron Rodgers to LeBron James

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are NBA superstars in their own right. They have both reached the point where even people outside the sport has an opinion on them. NFL superstar Von Miller recently launched a show with Bleacher Report and during the first episode, he was asked to compare NFL and NBA players.

Miller was first asked about LeBron James, and he believes that the NFL version of James would be like quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Aaron Rodgers? He's like the poster child for success and championships. Even though he's only won one, you identify Aaron Rodgers with winning and success and that would be my LeBron James."

After labeling Cooper Kupp as the Stephen Curry of the NFL due to both being clean-shaven, talented, and record-breakers, Miller focused on another superstar.

Miller thinks that he is the Kevin Durant of the NFL, adding:

"That would be me. I love winning. I just created this obsession with winning. I'm not afraid to go to another team to do it. I've been on superteams. Been playing football for a long time, and all I want to do is win and I want to put myself in the best winning situation that I possibly can."

Miller was then asked if he has a burner account to which he responded:

"I do. Yeah, I do. I mean, I can't give it to you because then it's not a burner account anymore, but yeah, I got a little finsta."

Von Miller's comparisons between NBA and NFL players was interesting, and his reasoning behind them made sense. His admission that he uses a burner account could help Kevin Durant, as it is likely most athletes do. Durant just happened to get caught using one.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Von’s new show debuts tomorrow with guest @calaiscampbell LIVE IN THE B/R APP @VonMiller says he’s the KD of the NFLVon’s new show debuts tomorrow with guest @calaiscampbell LIVE IN THE B/R APP .@VonMiller says he’s the KD of the NFL 👀Von’s new show debuts tomorrow with guest @calaiscampbell LIVE IN THE B/R APP 🔥 https://t.co/CB1iUDXPxP

Kevin Durant excited for LeBron James produced documentary on 2008 Olympics

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to produce a documentary on the famous 2008 Olympics 'Redeem Team'. The 2004 United States team went without the services of many star players and ended up losing the semifinals game to Argentina, settling for the bronze medal. In 2008, the team brought in Duke head coach Mike Kryzewski, as well as stars like Kobe Bryant to help right the ship.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’ Coming to Netflix on October 7th 🔥 https://t.co/AGA3eVWUJ5

Kevin Durant recently shared on Twitter that, like many basketball fans, he is looking forward to the documentary and can't wait to watch it.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’Coming to Netflix on October 7th LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to executive produce a documentary on the ‘Redeem Team’ Coming to Netflix on October 7th 🔥 https://t.co/AGA3eVWUJ5 Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in twitter.com/TheNBACentral/… Needed it yesterday. Can’t wait to lock in twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…

Durant previously shared that he felt he was snubbed by the team due to his youth and inexperience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy