"I don't want to be satisfied" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sets ambitious personal goals for the 2021-22 NBA season with Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship last season, helping the franchise win their first ring since 1971. Antetokounmpo also took the NBA Finals MVP trophy home, etching his name into Milwaukee Bucks history. The Greek Freak was unplayable in the Finals, scoring 50 points and blocking 5 shots against the Phoenix Suns.

Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Antetokounmpo sat down with Zora Stephenson of the Bucks Film Room and broke down the film of his legendary performance from Game 6 of the Finals. When asked about the Milwaukee Bucks title win, Giannis Antetokounmpo was quick to point out that it is easy to get complacent after a title win -

"If we stay in that for too long, it just makes you comfortable."

Antetokounmpo then went on to highlight his personal goals for the 2021-22 NBA season -

"I want to be the best that I can be. I want to continue being a leader in this team. I want to keep playing with an edge, I don't want to be satisfied."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks enter the new NBA campaign as strong favorites. They have personnel who can help them retain the title, something that hasn't happened since the Golden State Warriors went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the key to Milwaukee Bucks' chances of repeating last season's feat

Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face a difficult route to the NBA finals, as they will have to negotiate the threat of multiple Eastern Conference teams before that. The Brooklyn Nets are still in the mix even in Kyrie Irving's absence, while the Miami Heat have improved massively since Kyle Lowry's addition.

The Philadelphia 76ers remain a dominant force, while the Atlanta Hawks showed what they were capable of last season. There are other sleeper contenders as well in the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics.

Also Read

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks The long wait is over...the Milwaukee Bucks are CHAMPIONS!!🗓 Ring Night Is TOMORROW!! | PIN-IT USA The long wait is over...the Milwaukee Bucks are CHAMPIONS!!🗓 Ring Night Is TOMORROW!! | PIN-IT USA https://t.co/c9Yyy4Gl29

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA in the last few seasons, excelling on both ends of the floor. He has won the NBA MVP award twice in a row and is on course to become one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind the Bucks' title run last season and will have to replicate those numbers if the team is to stand a chance at winning it all once again.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Prem Deshpande