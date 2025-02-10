"I don't want to be in that scenario" - Steph Curry uses Kobe Bryant-Lakers analogy to reveal his ideal Warriors exit

As his 37th birthday approaches, Steph Curry finds himself in the twilight of his NBA career. While looking ahead to his final years in the league, the former MVP touched on one way he doesn't want his story to end.

In an era where stars are constantly on the move, Curry has the chance to be the last of a dying breed in the NBA by staying with one franchise. That said, for this dream to be a reality, he does have some desires.

While appearing on "The TK Show" Monday, Steph Curry reflected on the idea of playing his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. He is open to doing so but wants his final years in the league to be competitive. Curry later cited Kobe Bryant's final years with the LA Lakers as a way he doesn't want to end his career.

"I've seen different scenarios, like everybody talks about Kobe [Bryant] and his last years," Curry said. "From my vantage point, I'm comparing it to guys who only played for one franchise: Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim [Duncan], Kobe in our era, and you think about you don't want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last years.

I know he came off the Achilles injury, but they were a lottery team, it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don't want to be in that scenario."

Luckily for Steph Curry, the Warriors made a big splash to land him a new star-level teammate. He'll now be flanked by Jimmy Butler as the Warriors attempt to compete in the Western Conference.

Remaining competitive is main goal for Steph Curry in final years in the NBA

Later on in the episode, Steph Curry dove into more of what he means when it comes to the tail end of his career. At this stage, he understands that another championship likely isn't in his future. That said, the superstar guard still wants to be in a position to compete in his final years. Curry is adamant about the Warriors playing in meaningful games while he's still around.

"There's probably not a move or a scenario where you're going to walk into a season or a playoff series as the perennial favorite, there's a lot of talent around the league," Curry continued. "But to be competitive where you have a chance, that's what we want to see, I'm sure that's what our fans want to see.

Playing meaningful games, no matter how it ends, I think that's what we deserve, and I hope that is the reality I get to live in this last part of my career."

Steph Curry has proven he can keep Golden State in a position to be competitive, averaging 23.0 points and 6.1 assists. With Jimmy Butler's contract now lined with his, the duo have an opportunity to help each other out in the tail end of their respective careers.

As the playoff push begins in the NBA, Curry and the new-look Warriors have some work to do if they want to reach the postseason. They are still well within striking distance of a playoff berth, but currently find themselves in 11th place with a 26-26 record.

