"I don't want to see him coach Wembanyama" - Skip Bayless calls Gregg Popovich "old school" and "egomaniacal"

Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless was back at it again. This time, he took on San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, aka "Pop."

The rant was a bit surprising considering Bayless is a longtime and diehard Spurs fan.

"I became such a Spurs fan that I think I became the mayor of San Antonio,” Bayless said.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "Pop is as old school as it gets and is egomaniacal. I was bittersweet last night because I don't want to see him coach Wembanyama." "Pop is as old school as it gets and is egomaniacal. I was bittersweet last night because I don't want to see him coach Wembanyama." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/xz2Li51oZy

However, Bayless is no longer happy with the Spurs coach.

“The truth is, it is time to go with a new coach. It is time to go with a young coach,” Bayless said.

Bayless said that Pop’s style of coaching and egotistical style is not what is needed in today’s game.

“Pop is as old school as it gets. He is ex-military. He coaches hard and he is ego-maniacal,” Bayless said.

Popovich and the team pushed away star Kawhi Leonard years ago and Leonard eventually demanded a trade and refused to play for the Spurs.

“Kawhi exposed Pop for what he was and how the new school players say we are not going to do this," Bayless said. "It is verbally abusive.”

Can Bayless coach today’s young players?

Bayless said he does not think Popovich is the right fit to lead Wembanyama in his NBA career.

“I was bittersweet in my emotions because I don’t want to see Pop coach Wembanyama," Bayless said. "He seems like such a good kid, but he is a new-school kid."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



-Victor Wembanyama



(via "There's a special relation between France and the Spurs. ... The whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."-Victor Wembanyama(via @NBA "There's a special relation between France and the Spurs. ... The whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."-Victor Wembanyama(via @NBA) https://t.co/PuPdb2KfaD

Some of Popovich’s coaching antics may not be what the young star needs.

“His mother has coached (Wembanyama), and we won’t be able to take this," Bayless said. "Pop is 75 and I don’t care about the age. He is just old, old school."

Bayless praised Wembanyama and thinks he can be a team-changing prospect.

“He is unguardable," Bayless said. "He is so agile and has such supreme skill."

The Fox Sports host of "Undisputed" also offered praise and joy for his fellow Spurs fans.

“I cannot express to you how happy I was for those long-suffering fans in San Antonio," Bayless said. "They haven’t made the playoffs in four years.”

Bayless said that some of his disdain for Popvich comes from how the old coach deals with media.

“I have fallen out of love with Gregg Popovich because no one with any real class or human dignity would treat media members the way he does," Bayless said. "He got away with it. He bullied the media and got away with it."

Popvich is known for going at reporters for their questions sometimes and often giving nonanswers.

