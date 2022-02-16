"I want to see if they're going to be nervous" - Giannis Antetokounmpo revels in excitement as he looks forward to spending All-Star weekend with his brothers

Making his sixth consecutive All-Star appearance this season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed his excitement as he prepares to take part in the All-Star events on Saturday night.

Following his tremendous performance against the Indiana Pacers, Giannis was asked about his thoughts on sharing the floor with his brothers at the event.

Teaming with his older brother and Bucks teammate, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, along with his younger brother, Alex, a G-League player with the Raptor 905, the Antetokounmpo brothers will join forces to compete in the Skills Challenge event.

In response to the question, he replied:

"I'm very excited. It's also very funny to me. Because my first All-Star game, I did the Skills Challenge, I did the Rising Stars challenge, even in that contest my brothers were like, 'yeah, just go out there and have fun. Just go out there and have fun. Don't be nervous.' My brothers have never been on a stage like that, like the Skills Challenge."

"There's going to be people like Kevin Hart, who knows... Beyonce, Michael B. Jordan, Rihanna, DiCaprio, all the celebrities, Kanye West, who knows who's going to be there. But there's going to be a bunch of celebrities, right? I want to see if they're going to be nervous, if they're going to be able to have fun and not be like 'ohhh sh*t.' That's funny to me," added the Bucks star.

"But, obviously it's history. Being able to participate in the Skills Challenge together, to be on that stage. No matter if we win or lose, I really can't care less. After we're done, my mom will walk on the court and take a picture of us with our jersey. And representing our family, our father, our country and our city the right way, that's all I care about. But obviously we're going to try to have fun and we're going to try to compete. That's what we do," Antetokounmpo concluded.

With the NBA gearing up for the All-Star weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems excited and ready to take on the Skills Challenge with his brothers. With a change in format for this year's event, the Antetokounmpo brothers will face up against two other teams in the event.

One team will comprise of players from the host team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who feature Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The other team is an All-Rookie squad consisting of Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey.

With the lineup for the event in place, the weekend promises to be full of entertainment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive season so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a tough shot over LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the league. Coming off his stellar championship run last season, the Greek Freak has only added to his reportioire as a basketball player.

Coming off a 50-point scoring masterclass against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-119 win as well. Leading the Bucks to a 36-23 record, the Bucks found themselves in the third seed of the East.

After struggling with injuries to their roster, among other issues, the Bucks have enjoyed a gradual and consistent rise as they enter the upper echelon of the East. With only 1.5 games separating them from the number one spot, Milwaukee look like title contenders again.

A lot of this success can be attributed to Giannis Antetokounmpo's consistent and efficient performances. Registering an average of 29.4 points and 11.2 points for the season, Giannis is among the ranks of the best. With a 32.13 PER, the Bucks superstar is also second in player efficiency ratings this season.

Recording his 50 points and 14 rebounds on only 21 shots attempted, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to impress fans and players across the league with his dazzling display of skill.

