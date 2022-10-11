“I want to see him with Jokic … I want to see him with Anthony Davis” - Former NBA champion wants Damian Lillard to pair up with superstar bigs

Kevin Garnett wants to see Damian Lillard pair up with a superstar big like Nikola Jokic or Anthony Davis. Garnett believes playing with great players made him a great player. He thinks that could happen with Lillard if he decides to move from Portland. During a collaborative episode between the "KG Certified" and "All The Smoke" podcasts, Garnett said:

"I'm telling you bro playing with somebody that's great makes you even greater. And that's why I wanna see him [Lillard] with Jokic, and they running the pick and roll from top of the key.

"I want to see him with Anthony Davis or KAT or somebody. I want to see him with some other greats. ... Imagine if he with somebody just as good as him or on the same level."

Damian Lillard has never played with an All-Star teammate. However, he has managed to leave his mark on the game. Lillard is among the elite players in the league right now. He also made the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, but collective success still eludes him.

NBA @NBA



Recap the legacy of the 75th Anniversary Team's Damian Lillard.



Go into the vault HERE: Archive 75: Damian LillardRecap the legacy of the 75th Anniversary Team’s Damian Lillard. #NBA75 Go into the vault HERE: app.link.nba.com/e/archive75lil… Archive 75: Damian Lillard Recap the legacy of the 75th Anniversary Team’s Damian Lillard. #NBA75 Go into the vault HERE: app.link.nba.com/e/archive75lil… https://t.co/dliLWtcSh5

Pairing up with a superstar-level talent could change that. It could also see him become an even better player than he is now. Teaming up with another star may turn Lillard into a legitimate MVP candidate and improve his shot at winning his first championship.

Damian Lillard will likely have to leave Portland to pair up alongside superstar-caliber talent

Damian Lillard has pledged his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a two-year extension worth $122 million this summer, extending his tenure in Portland through the 2025-26 season.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Damian Lillard walks out fresh off signing his $122,000,000 contract extension. He will be the first player to ever be paid $60M+ in one NBA season

Lillard's move to re-sign with the Trail Blazers indicates his unwillingness to move and form a super team. It could further hamper his chances of winning a championship. The Trail Blazers underwent a roster rebuild last season, with Lillard sidelined for most of the year due to injury.

They've added Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II while signing Anferenee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic to new deals. However, the Trail Blazers seem far from achieving contender status without another perennial All-Star on their team.

Portland isn't an attractive destination for marquee players, so it seems like a tough road ahead for the franchise. They've failed to surround Lillard with a championship-worthy roster.

If Lillard wishes to play alongside a superstar, he would likely have to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers. All the top players out there are better suited to win championships with their current teams.

