"I would not want to see LeBron return to Cleveland" - Antonie Walker asserts that Cleveland Cavaliers should not entertain LeBron James' homecoming

LeBron James' emotional return home to Cleveland for the All-Star break came with a lot of memorable moments, but it had its own fair share of questions too. James did not shut down the possibility of making a return to his hometown Cavaliers, sending Cavs Nation and Laker Nation into a frenzy.

Former Boston Celtics player and NBA analyst Antoine Walker objected to James' return and suggested that Cleveland should see things through with their young team.

The current Cavaliers squad are red-hot at the moment and are in fourth place in a stacked Eastern Conference, going on to surprise just about everyone this season. Cleveland's good run of form has led to All-Star call-ups for Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

On Fox Sports 1's "First Things First," Walker spoke about the young Cleveland team's performances this season as a reason to block LeBron James' potential return.

"I would not want to see LeBron return to Cleveland. I want to see this thing through for Cleveland, they've done a great job of drafting. ... The All-Star Game was the icing on the cake in Cleveland, leave it at that."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I would not want to see LeBron return to Cleveland. I want to see this thing through for Cleveland, they've done a great job of drafting. ... The All-Star Game was the icing on the cake in Cleveland, leave it at that." — @WalkerAntoine8 "I would not want to see LeBron return to Cleveland. I want to see this thing through for Cleveland, they've done a great job of drafting. ... The All-Star Game was the icing on the cake in Cleveland, leave it at that." — @WalkerAntoine8 https://t.co/hyeSSBGicV

James has had a rollercoaster time with the Lakers, winning them their first NBA championship in a decade during the 2020 NBA bubble but also failing to be consistent with their play, largely due to injuries to key players such as James and Anthony Davis.

James not shutting down the possibility of returning to Cleveland has seemingly come at the wrong time and might rub fans the wrong way considering the Lakers' recent struggles.

A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers would surely be memorable, but for now LeBron James has more pressing concerns, such as helping the floundering Lakers towards a playoff berth.

Can LeBron James lead the Lakers to a deep playoffs run?

LeBron James celebrates with Giannis after going 5-0 in the new All-Star format

LeBron James will hope to carry forward the good luck he has in the All-Star game back to L.A. as he looks to bring a struggling Lakers team back on track. "The Lakeshow" has been terrible this season, considering the star power and experience that they have on their roster.

James has been the one saving grace this term, averaging 29.1 points, 6.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds and is currently in third in the MVP race.

Considering the Lakers have stars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, a 37-year-old LeBron James should not be carrying this much of a load. Davis can't seem to stay healthy and Westbrook cannot find a jumper amidst the heavy scrutiny of the Hollywood spotlight. This seems like a continuous narrative for James, rescuing a franchise in dire need and taking them deep into the playoffs.

Considering how pathetic the Lakers are this season, that seems easier said than done. The Lakers' struggles start with something that is usually their biggest strength offlate. If the Lakers manage to get on the same page and crank up the intensity on defense, it would give them a fighting chance to do well in the playoffs. For now, it looks like yet another first-round exit for LeBron James and the Lakers.

Edited by David Nyland