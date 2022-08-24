"'I want you to send me video of you having thrown away the suit'" - Eminent NBA journalist reveals unique practice he has adopted while interviewing players, because of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant in action for the LA Lakers

Late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been a focal piece of several hilarious stories. In memory of the basketball icon on his birthday, Andscape's Marc J. Spears recalled a story about a unique practice he picked up because of the star. Recollecting the time he ran into Bryant outside the LA Lakers practice facility, Spears said:

"So I used to have this beautiful, well-fitted, Adidas black sweatsuit that I loved. So one time after a Lakers practice, I caught Kobe Bryant in the parking lot, and I wanted to talk to him for an interview."

While the situation seemed tame, Bryant responded oddly. Considering his affiliation with Nike, Bryant took offense to the reporter rocking an Adidas suit. Spears paraphrased the star as saying:

"I'm not going to do the interview unless you get rid of that suit."

Spears said he wasn't in a position to get rid of the suit at the time. However, he also mentioned that Bryant was willing to compromise. As per the reporter, Bryant said:

"When you get home, I want you to take that suit and throw it away, and I want you to send me video of you having thrown away the suit so I know that you actually did it. So, I'm going to do the interview, but you got to send me this video of you getting rid of this Adidas suit. And don't ever disrespect me like that again."

After this interaction, Spears held up his end of the bargain. Having sent a video of him throwing his Adidas gear away, the reporter learned a valuable lesson from the Lakers superstar.

"So from now on, whenever I do an interview with a player one-on-one, I make sure I have a pair of Nikes, Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok, whatever available, to make sure that I don't disrespect them. Because I don't want to keep throwing away clothes like Kobe Bryant made me throw clothes away."

Andscape @andscape Andscape reporter Marc J. Spears recalls the time he caught Kobe Bryant in the parking lot and asked him for an interview. Kobe agreed but under one very specific condition. #HoopStories Andscape reporter Marc J. Spears recalls the time he caught Kobe Bryant in the parking lot and asked him for an interview. Kobe agreed but under one very specific condition. #HoopStories https://t.co/u7OxdJgjfn

Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball is still felt today

Bryant at his jersey retirement ceremony

Kobe Bryant has to be included in the list of NBA players who have achieved legendary status. Having influenced the game and inspired an entire generation with his display of skill, Bryant continues to impact the game today.

Given that tangible impacts such as merchandise remain a valid indicator, Bryant influenced fans and players differently. Given his approach to the game and his tireless dedication, people continue to honor him with their pursuit of perfection.

This impact can be seen in NBA players. Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker often emulate the legend's style of play. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone out of his way to fulfill the challenges set out by Bryant to display their "Mamba Mentality."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Jayson Tatum shares text message he sent to Kobe Bryant’s phone before Game 7 against the Heat.



Via: jaytatum0 on Instagram Jayson Tatum shares text message he sent to Kobe Bryant’s phone before Game 7 against the Heat.Via: jaytatum0 on Instagram https://t.co/yqWr6IBOqA

Having impacted the game significantly on and off the court, Fans and players will never forget Kobe Bryant for his love for the game of basketball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott