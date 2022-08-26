“I want you to show me where Kevin Durant has proven he’ll burn anybody’s house down” - Skip Bayless shocked at recent comments on Kevin Durant’s lack of trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets looked like a bounce-back candidate heading into the summer, expecting to get full seasons from Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. But then Kevin Durant requested a trade. After failing to find a suitable trade offer, the Nets and KD agreed to move forward together.

Analyst Skip Bayless was shocked at a report that an NBA executive said teams refuse to overpay for someone who will "burn your house down." Bayless went on a passionate rant demanding to know a specific instance that would warrant that type of comment.

"Teams don't want to overpay for someone who will 'burn your house down?' ...“I want you to show me where Kevin Durant has proven he’ll burn anybody’s house down. ... Show me one please," Bayless said on 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.'

Kevin Durant set to return to the Brooklyn Nets

Throughout the offseason, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been in the spotlight.

The forward, who turns 34 late next month, is still one of the most dangerous two-way players in the entire league.

Although Durant has had Achilles tendon, hamstring and knee injuries since 2019, he's still an MVP-caliber player.

Durant still has four years remaining on his contract, something that made a potential trade from the Nets difficult for opposing teams.

With KD set to return to Brooklyn, the Nets could be a bounce-back team. If all the talented pieces on the roster can get on the same page, Brooklyn has the depth to become a force again in the Eastern Conference.

Durant met with owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash on Monday. The team announced his return on Tuesday.

How well that meeting went could be under scrutiny all season.

Durant recently met with Tsai and demanded Marks and Nash be fired first before he'd return to Brooklyn. Plus, earlier in the summer, Kyrie Irving had suggested that the team did not need a coach.

Nash, a Hall of Fame player, has been criticized by observers and fans. He had never been a coach before, but nevertheless got the blessing of Irving and Durant to helm the Nets.

For a team beset with drama, observers will be watching to see if the embers of Durant's ultimatum and Irving's comments to the media spark another fire.

The team has the potential to be far better than its results but has produced just one playoff series win with Durant.

