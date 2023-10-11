"I want to take my kids to school" - Jimmy Butler gives refreshing perspective on human side of being an NBA player

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, known for his competitive edge and commitment on the court. Butler also gets to have a lot of fun off the floor as well. He also strives to maintain a normal life despite being a global superstar.

In a revealing interview with Sports Illustrated, Butler gave some perspective on his day-to-day life. The Miami Heat forward presented a refreshing take on what he wants to do besides chasing a championship.

“I just like to do stuff other people get the opportunity to do,” Butler said. “Not everybody can be a 6' 8" NBA player. But everybody could be a ball boy if they wanted to. I’m just like everybody else. I want to take my kids to school and go to these parent-teacher conferences. Don’t let the NBA title fool you. Because that’s the least of who I am.”

It is a side of Jimmy Butler fans that have rarely seen. The gritty All-Star does not speak about his private life very often. He famously does not love talking about how he was raised or how his family life affects his on-court performance.

Jimmy Butler had a fun offseason

Jimmy Butler has been doing a lot this offseason. He, of course, is working hard to grind and chase a title with the Heat. The franchise is expected to be extra hungry after losing the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

In the meantime, Butler has also been enjoying other sports. He went viral while working as a ball boy for the day at the U.S. Open. He was also frequently seen watching the big tennis matches during the two-week tournament in New York.

Butler also made a splash with his hairdo during media day, as he came in with emo-inspired straightened hair and piercings as part of a prank. Butler has also been galavanting the globe as he recently traveled to Brazil for a charity event. The Heat star also attended a party in Brazil hosted by his friend and soccer superstar Neymar.

Butler then went to China, as did many NBA stars this summer. Butler is signed to the Chinese brand Li-Ning and was on a promotion tour as part of his brand deal.

Jimmy Butler also hosts multiple basketball camps. He even challenged some American campers one-on-one to school the youth.

Butler is also a big music fan, even recording his own music. However, he is going towards the country route. He told SI that he had co-written over 40 songs while recording the album.