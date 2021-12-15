“I want to be out there; I want to play, I want to win”- Kevin Durant willing to give it all with Brooklyn Nets struggling due to multiple absentees

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling with injuries and all the burden of victory has now fallen on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. The 2014 MVP is now back into the award conversation as he continues to carry the hapless Nets to the best record in the East. Seven players on the team are now under the NBA's COVID-19 related Health and Safety protocols, including superstar James Harden. Additionally, to make matters worse, Kyrie Irving is still out while sharpshooter Joe Harris is undergoing surgery.

That leaves 33-year-old Kevin Durant with the task of carrying this injury-plagued team. He is coming off an Achilles tear from a year and a half ago, an injury that is usually considered a career death sentence. In the last two games, Durant has played 40+ minutes and he doesn't mind it because he wants to see his team win. In the postgame press conference after the victory against the Toronto Raptors, Kevin Durant said:

"I just try to do what's required, man. I want to be out there. I want to play. I want to win...Whatever I gotta do to accomplish those three things, Imma do."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "We down 7 players and we could've easily just punted this game. But we've seen an opportunity to grow and get better...I'm so proud to be part of this group and play with these young dudes. Man, it was amazing to be out there" - Kevin Durant on tonight's Nets win "We down 7 players and we could've easily just punted this game. But we've seen an opportunity to grow and get better...I'm so proud to be part of this group and play with these young dudes. Man, it was amazing to be out there" - Kevin Durant on tonight's Nets win https://t.co/R0G2GKOOad

The game against the Toronto Raptors went into overtime and Kevin Durant played 48 minutes and 11 seconds. You don't expect your superstar to log 48+ minutes in a game against a 13-15 Raptors team but the Brooklyn Nets are left with no choice. It is music to the ears of Brooklyn faithful that not only does Durant not mind playing extended minutes, but he insists on it.

Kevin Durant dropped 34 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds for this 14th career triple-double. This performance came after a 51-point outburst against the Detroit Pistons, and he is the only player in Nets franchise history to drop 50+ points and follow it up with a 30-point triple-double. In fact, he is the only one to do so in the NBA in the last three seasons.

Kevin Durant might not be enough for the Brooklyn Nets against stronger teams

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant against the Toronto Raptors

Although Kevin Durant dropped 51 points and a 30-point triple-double to carry the Brooklyn Nets to victories, they were against bottom-table teams like the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors respectively. The Pistons are the worst team in the league with a 4-22 record while the 13-15 Raptors are still figuring things out. The Nets still won by just an average of 7 points and desperately needed those monster outings from KD.

So what happens when the Brooklyn Nets face a strong title-contending team? Durant's exploits might not be enough. Even with a healthy roster, they are 3-7 against .500 teams. And now with an injury-riddled squad, winning against top teams seems almost impossible.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash is open to any suggestions on how to readjust the Nets rotation with numerous players in health and safety protocols 🤣



"It's a tricky situation trying to navigate a night within a week within a season trying to protect these guys as much as possible" Steve Nash is open to any suggestions on how to readjust the Nets rotation with numerous players in health and safety protocols 🤣"It's a tricky situation trying to navigate a night within a week within a season trying to protect these guys as much as possible" https://t.co/wfXhfaq94L

Head coach Steve Nash spoke about the team's situation a week ago when concern arose around Durant's extended minutes. He said:

"I don't know what options we have other than to play him less and lose more"

Kevin Durant is averaging nearly 37 minutes per game, the highest in his career in over eight seasons, since his 2014 MVP year. The Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Thursday.

