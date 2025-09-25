"I want a third ring" - Billionaire Wyc Grousbeck gets candid about selling majority stake in Celtics to Bill Chisholm

While he might not be the majority owner anymore, Wyc Grousbeck is still heavily connected to the Boston Celtics. As the changing of the guard begins within the organization, he reflected on still wanting to see the team at the top.In March, news emerged that the Grousbeck family decided to sell their majority stake in the Celtics for the jaw-dropping price of $6 billion. As Bill Chisholm and his group of investors slowly take control of the franchise, Wyc is going to transition into a role as the team's CEO. This sale marks the end of a 23-year run for the Grousbeck family, who originally bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million.During the Celtics media day on Thursday, Wyc Grousbeck gave his thoughts on the franchise moving forward. Though he made the decision to sell the team, he is eager to add a third championship to his resumé.&quot;I want a third ring. And then I want a fourth one,&quot; Grousbeck said. &quot;We are committed to getting it, together.&quot;Given the current state of the franchise, contention is likely out of the picture in 2026. The Celtics appear to be preparing for a gap year as star forward Jayson Tatum recovers from an Achilles injury. Wyc Grousbeck reveales shocking detail about Celtics sale Shortly after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, reports emerged of Wyc Grousbeck and his family considering selling the team. While the team might have become official in March, it appears that things have been set in stone for some time.While addressing the media on Thursday, Grousbeck pulled the curtain back about the Celtics' ownership change. He stated that his family agreed to part ways with the team almost two years ago.&quot;I found out my family voted to sell the team 18 months ago,&quot; Grousbeck said. Brian Robb @BrianTRobbLINKWyc Grousbeck: &quot;I found out my family voted to sell the team 18 months ago.&quot;The Grousbeck family putting the Celtics on the market is one of many sales that have happened across the NBA. Mark Cuban sold the Mavericks in 2023, and the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers were also sold this year.In the 23 years they had majority ownership of the Celtics, the Grousbeck family had a lot of success. They famously won a championship in 2008 with the trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Then, in 2024, Tatum and Jaylen Brown got the iconic franchise back to the NBA mountaintop.