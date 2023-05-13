"I want to be a Warrior" - Draymond Green squashes rumors about impending free agency

Draymond Green intends to be with the Golden State Warriors beyond this season. Green expressed his thoughts after the Dubs suffered a season-ending loss against the LA Lakers in the 2023 playoffs conference semis, following a 122-101 Game 6 loss on Friday.

Green could be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his $27 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The Warriors will likely enter negotiations with him regardless to see if the two parties can agree to a new deal and run it back.

Here's what Green said about his impending free agency:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”



Green also said he may play for Team USA in FIBA. Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”Green also said he may play for Team USA in FIBA. https://t.co/eu4hpgPQHh

Draymond Green and the Warriors' relationship hit a roadblock before the start of the offseason when he punched Jordan Poole in training. Green's actions questioned his standing within the organization and the locker room.

It also raised questions about him returning to the Warriors after this season due to his impending free agency.

However, Green eventually won their trust back. He did that through his on-court leadership and gutsy plays that helped the Warriors in one of their worst seasons as a healthy unit.

The Dubs finished a lowly sixth in the conference, hovering around the .500 mark due to their abysmal 11-30 record on the road.

Golden State still relies on him as their floor general on both ends of the floor, so they are likely to make a push to re-sign him.

Golden State Warriors unlikely to offer Draymond Green a max deal

The Golden State Warriors may have a hard time configuring their roster construction plans for next season. Draymond Green could enter free agency, while Klay Thompson is also extension eligible. The two veteran stars have been integral in forming their dynasty.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Based on their contributions, Green and Thompson will likely demand max deals. Furthermore, both stars are also entering their mid-30s, and this could be the last long-term deals of their respective careers.

However, the Warriors may not be able to offer the two the sums they want on their next deals. The new CBA rules restricts their salary flexibility to retool their roster and add depth. The Warriors were deep into the luxury tax over the last few years.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line he performs."



Bob Myers on Draymond Green's looming contract situation "Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line he performs."Bob Myers on Draymond Green's looming contract situation https://t.co/0SVOGrbwXq

Due to that, the new CBA rules worked towards limiting their spending power. If the Warriors cross the luxury tax line by $17.5 million next season, they would be able to sign players to the mid-level exception, take on more salary via trades or sign players via buyouts during the season.

Golden State will need Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to take significant pay cuts on their next contracts. They likely won't have the adequate roster depth to compete for championships if the two veteran stars secure max deals.

Poll : 0 votes