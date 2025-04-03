"I wanted to look like LeBron": $90,720,000 star reacts honestly after botched attempt at LeBron James' iconic fast break dunk

Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen hilariously shared his thoughts regarding his fast break dunk late in the Cavs' 124-105 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Allen, who signed a three-year, $90.72 million contract extension last offseason according to Spotrac, told the media postgame that he was trying to emulate LA Lakers star LeBron James. Throughout his 22-year NBA career, James' fast break dunks, in which he extends his arms before slamming the ball, have become iconic.

"Honestly, I was telling them I wanted to look like LeBron trying to bring it back," Allen said. "I looked at the replay, nothing close."

With about three minutes remaining in the game and the Cavs leading 114-97, Allen intercepted a pass by Josh Hart intended for Karl-Anthony Towns. Allen had a wide-open lane for a fast break slam.

Allen, a one-time NBA All-Star, played 32 minutes on Wednesday and finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds on an efficient 10-for-11 shooting.

Allen is playing a key role in his fourth full season with the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers. In 75 games, he is averaging 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds on a career-high 70.6% shooting.

Jarrett Allen says he is "happy" that the Cavaliers didn't trade him

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen revealed his thoughts on not being shipped by his team despite rumors that he could not co-exist with fellow big man and 2021 No. 3 pick Evan Mobley.

In an article by Marc Spears on Feb. 28, Allen said that he understands the business aspect of the league and will accept a trade should it happen.

"I understand the business of all this," Allen said. "I understand that people are going to make moves to try to elevate the team however they feel possible. And if I wasn’t part of that plan, so be it. ... So, I’m not saying I’m numb to it. But I understand how things go."

Allen was traded once in his career. He arrived in Cleveland in January 2021 via a four-team deal, which was headlined by 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden landing with the Brooklyn Nets.

There were rumors before the season that the Cavs might move on from the Allen-Mobley frontcourt. On not being dealt, the 6-foot-9 big man said:

"I was happy," Allen told Spears. "I really mesh well with these guys. It’s just a good group to be around."

Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers are gearing up for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. With the six games remaining, they could clinch the Eastern Conference as they are up five games over the second-seeded Boston Celtics (56-20).

