"I wanted to run into this n***a so bad": Jeff Teague wanted to knock out Chris Paul after he started talking trash

During the 2016-17 NBA season, a memorable incident occurred between Chris Paul and Jeff Teague during one of their matchups. At that time, Paul was playing for the LA Clippers, while Teague was with the Indiana Pacers. Teague recently shared a story about how Paul managed to get under his skin during the game.

Before the game began, during their pre-game warm-ups, Chris Paul approached Jeff Teague, and they exchanged some friendly words. However, things took a turn during the actual matchup when Paul irritated Teague by attempting to draw two personal fouls through exaggerated flopping after Teague made contact with him. This provoked Teague, leading to an exchange of words between the two players on the court.

During a timeout, Paul went up to the Pacers' bench and informed Paul George that Teague had asked him for a pair of his shoes. This fueled Teague's frustration even further, and he felt the urge to confront Paul.

"It's the first time he ever talked s**t to me and the first time I really wanted to fight him," Teague said. "Before the game, he [Chris Paul] like 'JT what's up baby?' All political and s**t. I'm like 'What's going on? ... I might need a pair of them CPs right there.' Just trying to keep the conversation going. He was like 'Okay. Yeah, yeah.'"

Teague continued:

"He do a lot of flopping. So he was trying to give me two fouls, i'm like 'Quit flopping n***a. Play. You scared to guard?' This n***a walked to the end of our bench where Paul George was sitting was like 'P! This n***a right here talking s**t like he ain't ask me for some shoes before the game?' ... I wanted to run into this n***a so bad"

Looking into Chris Paul's annoying on-court antics

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Chris Paul, often referred to as "CP3," is undeniably one of the most skilled and talented point guards in NBA history. Over the years, he has earned numerous accolades for his leadership, playmaking abilities, and defensive prowess. However, alongside his brilliance, Paul's on-court demeanor has earned him a reputation for being a relentless and, at times, annoying competitor.

One of Paul's most defining features on the basketball court is his mastery of mind games. He's known for his ability to get under opponents' skin with clever trash talk and strategic fouls that disrupt their rhythm.

His relentless chatter and pesky defensive tactics have riled up even the most composed players, leading to frustration and, sometimes, costly mistakes. While this behavior might be considered annoying by some, there's no denying that it's an essential part of Paul's competitive edge.

Critics often point out Paul's penchant for tactical flopping, a strategy that involves exaggerating contact to draw fouls from opponents. While this practice may frustrate opposing players and fans, it is undoubtedly a shrewd tactic that has earned "CP3" numerous trips to the free-throw line and impacted the outcome of many games.

Chris Paul's on-court demeanor has been a topic of discussion among basketball enthusiasts for years. While some may find his relentless competitive spirit, trash-talking, and strategic fouling annoying, it is essential to acknowledge the positive impact his intensity has on his team's performance.

