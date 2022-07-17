“I wanted to her say ‘LeBron is my new Kobe’” - Skip Bayless believes Jeanie Buss will never gush about LeBron James, says he won’t be embraced like “one of theirs”

Despite being one of LeBron James' most prominent critics, Skip Bayless is starting to like praise the LA Lakers captain.

For the second time in two days, Bayless has applauded James. On "The Skip Bayless Show," he admitted that James is an incredibly great passer, better than Michael Jordan.

He believes James is not receiving the recognition he deserves from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. In a recent interview, Buss made her relationship with James seem cordial.

Bayless believes James deserves more from Buss. He pointed out that LBJ cannot replace Kobe Bryant, but he expected something at that level.

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," he bore his heart on the issue. He wanted her to gush about LeBron James. It would be well-deserved praise considering his status in the league. Bayless said:

"The interviewer, Mark Medina, gave her three opportunities. He asked the question three times about exactly what is your relationship, some with clutch, but also with just LeBron. And, she said broad okay things about him but she never gushed.

"I wanted her to say, 'LeBron is my new Kobe. Not that he can ever replace Kobe but listen. Yeah, I criticize LeBron but when it comes to basketball IQ, when it comes to life IQ, or any sort of social justice IQ, this is a smart man."

After Shannon Sharpe attempted to explain how her relationship might have been different, Bayless continued:

"She won't gush about, 'I value him. We are deeply connected.' And it's to your point. Somehow, he's not one of theirs and she won't embrace it at all. She won't say, 'He's my new sounding board.' And he deserves to be that, he's earned that right through 20 years in this league but no she's not going to go there."

LeBron James helped the Lakers win a title for the first time since 2010

The Lakers endured a dry spell from 2010 to 2020. That marked the franchise's worst period, missing the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

However, things changed after James joined the team. Although the Lakers missed the playoffs in his first season, James helped them build a championship-winning team, achieving their goal. After the league returned from the enforced COVID-19 break, he led them to a championship in the Orlando bubble.

Things have gone downhill since then, failing to replicate their 2020 success. In 2021, they lost 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the first round and missed the playoffs last year.

Injuries have played a key role in their demise, as Anthony Davis has missed more games than he has played in the last two years. Regardless, the Lakers are confident Davis will be available in their quest for the 2023 title.

