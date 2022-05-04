"I haven't watched a playoff series… Where Draymond Green didn't let his emotions get the best of him” - Marcus Spears believes Green has no room to lose control

Analyst Marcus Spears said that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has let his emotions get the best of him a number of times before.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Spears said.

"This is about emotion now for Draymond Green. ... I haven't watched a playoff series or a playoff run by the Warriors where Draymond Green didn't let his emotions get the best of him."

Being one of the league's most emotional and passionate players is part of the reason why Green has become such a special player. It's also been something that has gotten him in trouble over the years.

That was the case on Monday as the Western Conference semifinals began.

After rolling past the Denver Nuggets in the opening round, Golden State defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on the road in Game 1. It was impressive, considering Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul just before halftime.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"This is about emotion now for Draymond Green. ... I haven't watched a playoff series or a playoff run by the [Warriors] where Draymond Green didn't let his emotions get the best of him." @mspears96 weighs in on Draymond Green after his Flagrant 2 foul."This is about emotion now for Draymond Green. ... I haven't watched a playoff series or a playoff run by the [Warriors] where Draymond Green didn't let his emotions get the best of him." .@mspears96 weighs in on Draymond Green after his Flagrant 2 foul."This is about emotion now for Draymond Green. ... I haven't watched a playoff series or a playoff run by the [Warriors] where Draymond Green didn't let his emotions get the best of him." https://t.co/igVFxSl75D

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors heating up in the NBA playoffs

Golden State Warriors look to make noise in the NBA Playoffs

While Draymond Green's technical foul and ejection in Game 1 drew much attention, the fact that Golden State still pulled out a victory was remarkable.

Golden State now finds itself with a 1-0 lead while preparing for a challenging Game 2 on Tuesday in Memphis.

The Warriors were one of the NBA's best teams in the opening months of the regular season. That was until the team had to deal with a number of injuries that set the team back. Now, it looks as if Golden State is finally finding its groove and looking like a serious contender to win the championship.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba



“I've been through the biggest battles with Dray, and he embraces those moments. He embraces being the villain, and we need that.” Klay Thompson on how Draymond Green will handle the hostile environment in Memphis for Game 2:“I've been through the biggest battles with Dray, and he embraces those moments. He embraces being the villain, and we need that.” Klay Thompson on how Draymond Green will handle the hostile environment in Memphis for Game 2:“I've been through the biggest battles with Dray, and he embraces those moments. He embraces being the villain, and we need that.” https://t.co/GhsGYUs3Wz

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson impressing, as well as Jordan Poole's breakout play, Golden State could be the best of the eight teams still in the playoffs.

If Green can maintain his composure and stay on the court, Golden State will have the chance to send a message to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green is in his 10th season. He's helped the Warriors to three championships and been an All-Star four times. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and leader in steals that season, Green has made the All-Defensive team six times. He's likely to be named to the All-Defensive team this season as well.

Green was limited to 46 games this season because of a back injury.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein