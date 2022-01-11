"I watched two guys that should be considered in the MVP race" - Magic Johnson endorses Ja Morant and LeBron James for the NBA MVP award

NBA superstars LeBron James and Ja Morant have been named frontrunners for the MVP award this season by former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and five-time champion Magic Johnson.

According to Magic Johnson, current Lakers superstar James and a budding superstar of the Memphis Grizzlies in Ja Morant should be in the conversation for the MVP award. Magic said:

"Last night I watched two guys that should be considered in the MVP race, @Lakers LeBron James and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant."

A three-time MVP himself in 1987, 1989 and 1990, Magic Johnson knows a thing or two when it comes to spotting talent and understanding the incredible things that they are doing on the court for their team.

Ja Morant is currently averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 38% from the perimeter and nearly 49% from the field. Morant's high-flying dunks and incredible blocks this season have captured the imagination of NBA fans and seemed to spur the Grizzlies to the postseason this year.

Is LeBron James in the MVP race this season?

Los Angeles Lakers talisman King James

In his 19th season in the league, at age 37, LeBron continues to defy father time and logic as he is currently averaging 28.9 points, 6.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 37% from downtown and nearly 53% from the field. He has recorded three triple-doubles and 11 double-doubles while playing nearly 37 minutes a night for the Lakers.

These are astonishing numbers from a guy with so much mileage on his legs as he has propelled himself into the MVP conversation and if it weren't for the abysmal record the Lakers have right now, he would be the favorite to take home his fifth MVP award this year.

What is remarkable about these numbers being posted by King James is the fact that he is playing as a center, in the absence of Anthony Davis, and seemed to get better. Head coach Frank Vogel opted to deploy James as the center so that you can surround him with shooters and space the floor better while creating a pathway to the rim for James to attack.

This allows LeBron to attack the basket with ferocity and pass it to the open shooter whenever he attracts double-teams. While this has its deficiencies defensively, offensively this might be the way forward, at least until AD returns to action.

If the Lakers can improve their current position in the Western Conference standings and if LeBron James continues to play at this level, there is no reason why he can't win the MVP award this season, let alone be in the race for it.

