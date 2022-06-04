“I was watching games without sound when you was like 6” - Shannon Sharpe believes Kevin Durant called him out because he didn’t play in the NBA, says KD doesn’t like the opinions he has

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant broke the internet after attacking some media members. KD said they have changed the game for the worse, and analyst Shannon Sharpe took exception to the statement.

Durant was upset over one of Stephen A. Smith's takes and made it known on Twitter. In doing so, he dragged Skip Bayless and Sharpe into the conversation.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 First Take @FirstTake



“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” @stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” .@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” https://t.co/XkgDKzFp0l My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat… My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. twitter.com/firsttake/stat…

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," Sharpe said he was not going to engage in a back-and-forth with KD. But he was eager to correct the notion that he believes KD holds.

"I respect KD's opinion," Sharpe said. "He can disagree with things that I say on television. I don't go out of my way to be malicious. My job is to offer an opinion, strong opinion, a strong critique of what I saw. If a guy plays well, I say he played well. If he didn't play well, I say he didn't play well.

Story continues below ad

"The problem that I have with Kevin Durant is that he has this notion because I didn't play the game of basketball, I played football, that's where I earned my medals, is that, 'Well, he gets his NBA knowledge from Twitter.' No, KD, I was watching games without sound when you was like six.

"Because I got kids damn near your age, and I've been watching TV and playing the game damn near as long as you've been alive. I think sometimes that he thinks that the criticisms that we levy against some of these players is unfair considering that we didn't play. All I'm saying is that I'm basing it on what I see.

Story continues below ad

"That's the only that I have with Kevin Durant. I got no problem if Kevin Durant doesn't like some of the things we say. I'm cool with that. That's his opinion. But where I'm going to push back is that I get my knowledge from Twitter.

"No, I get my knowledge and my understanding from having watched the game for damn near 40-plus years, looking at it and watching and seeing what should happen, and what didn't happen, and then I give you my opinion on that."

Story continues below ad

Not many players have thick skins, which is why they react when they are heavily criticized. For KD, he has never shied away from a Twitter fight, even with fans.

Kevin Durant has had exchanges with analysts in the past

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Durant has been vocal about his stance, and that has resulted in run-ins with media personalities.

Despite the constant support and praise from Skip Bayless, KD once tweeted at him, "I really don't like u."

Story continues below ad

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

More recently, he was involved in an exchange with Nick Wright, leaving Wright wondering if KD likes or hates him. It is worth pointing out that these call-outs have not been malicious.

Regardless of his off-court activities, Durant has continued to perform at the highest level. The All-Star forward had a disappointing end to his 2021-22 campaign and will be looking to have a better run next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far