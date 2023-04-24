"I was watching hockey on TBS"- Charles Barkley calls Wolves-Nuggets 'boring' as hell despite going to overtime

Charles Barkley didn't hide his lack of interest in watching Sunday's Game 4 contest between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Bakley was on-air on TNT, the official broadcaster for the game. The Nuggets entered the series as the overwhelming favorites and have played like that thus far.

The two teams also don't have many star attractions, unlike other first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. These factors have made this particular matchup underwhelming to watch, and Game 4 was no different.

The crowd didn't seem as involved either because it was being played on the Timberwolves' homecourt, who are one loss away from elimination. Barkley hilariously revealed that he was watching Hockey on TBS instead of the T'Wolves-Nuggets game during the halftime break. Here's what he said (via Clutch Points):

"I was watching Hockey on TBS. I'm not gonna lie. This game is boring as hell."

The Denver Nuggets led 52-48 at halftime. The lack of offense in this game also contributed to this being an under-watched contest. The intensity was also nearly non-existent, soaking the fun out of the game and taking away the playoff experience from it.

Charles Barkley gets the game he wants to see as Timberwolves avoid sweep against Nuggets with OT win

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets failed to produce an entertaining contest in Game 4 for the better part of the game. However, the two teams came alive in the last two minutes of the game. Minnesota seemed like it was cruising to a comfortable win with a 96-84 advantage with 2:40 left in regulation time.

Denver went on a 12-0 run to send the game into overtime. However, Anthony Edwards revived the Timberwolves in OT. He led them to a 114-108 win. Edwards scored five points and made two blocks in the last five minutes, giving his team a 14-8 edge to win the game.

Edwards had 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks to close out the game. His efforts canceled reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic's playoff career-high 43-point effort.

It was a 50-50 game until midway through the second half when Edwards helped the Timberwolves take control. Minnesota outscored Denver 32-22 in the third. Edwards delivered on his claim after the T'Wolves' Game 3 loss. He said the series wasn't over, and the team would bounce back. The series shifts back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday, April 24th.

