"I went to his house... He got the TV, him and his wife, now they're sitting there watching every game" - Gilbert Arenas highlights LeBron James' commitment to the game

Three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas highlighted the difference between LeBron James in the regular season versus the playoffs. He went up against James on multiple occasions, and the King got the better of him on most nights, especially in the postseason.

Arenas spoke with LA Lakers assistant Phil Handy on his podcast "No Chill" and discussed how James turns it up a notch when he enters the playoffs. He recalled an incident when he visited James' house during his rookie season (2003-04) and witnessed the King's process. Arenas said:

"When I went to his house and … he got the TV, him and his wife now, they're sitting there, watching every game. Everybody thought, like, 'You're lying.' Like, no, that man was a machine. This his rookie year, and he did that, so I can imagine what he has now. He's just watching all these games, watching everything going, processing it all, taking notes."

Arenas was immediately shook at seeing his future opponent. He couldn't believe that he had to deal with a player of his caliber.

fubo Sports

Phil Handy tells Gil and



Watch the full clip here: Lebron in the Playoffs is different Phil Handy tells Gil and that he actually apologized to after doubting him in the regular season.

King James still has the same routine that Arenas described. There have been several posts on social media highlighting his television setup showing multiple screens playing multiple games simultaneously. He is often live-tweeting during big games if he isn't playing, and if a player does something otherworldly, you best believe James will tweet something.

James is often found watching other games during his off days in the playoffs with the purpose of studying opponents or simply enjoying the game of basketball.

LakeShow



That's how dedicated Bron is to the game Anthony Davis knows how much game films LeBron James watches before every match up. That's how dedicated Bron is to the game

Gilbert Arenas admits he was outsmarted by LeBron James despite having the better team

LeBron James, left, and Gilbert Arenas during the 2008 NBA playoffs

Gilbert Arenas has an overall winning record against LeBron James, but not when it matters most. Arenas is 15-14 in 29 games against James. However, if looking at only playoff games, Agent Zero is 3-7 against the King.

In fact, in the first round of the 2006 playoffs, James' Cleveland Cavaliers won the series 4-2 after winning three games by a single point, including Game 6 at Washington. This was James' playoff debut, and he certainly didn't disappoint.

Never forget when LeBron had Gilbert Arenas shook

Arenas told his then-Wizards coach Eddie Jones what he felt about going up against James in the playoffs. Arenas said:

"I'm like, 'This is who I got? That's what we playing against? … I remember telling Eddie. I was like, 'They weren't a better team than us. We got outsmarted by that man.'"

James and Arenas faced off in the 2008 first round as well, and the Cavaliers won that series, too.

