“I were, I would never say that” - Giannis Antetokounmpo disagrees Monty Williams’ claim that he is the best player in the NBA

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has said that Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. However, the two-time MVP begged to differ. He said that he would never accept the title as the world's best player, and that he would humbly work on improving his game every day.

After the Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, coach Monty Williams told SDNA.gr in the postgame press conference that he respects Giannis Antetokounmpo and feels that the Greek player is the best in the world. Williams said:

"He's a former MVP; he's done everything there is to do...He is arguably the best player in the NBA. There's not much he hasn't accomplished. We have a lot of respect for him."

When asked about coach Williams' statement, Antetokounmpo humbly disagreed, and said:

"I am humble. I always try to listen to my teammates, my coaches, and the people who help me get better every day...I do not agree with the Suns' coach; I am not the best player in the world and if I were, I would never say that."

The Greek Freak has always shown the 'Mamba Mentality' side of him - a fearless competitor who is always looking to improve himself despite being on top of his game.

He won the Most Improved Player award in 2017, and then went won back-to-back regular-season MVP awards in 2019 and 2020. Last season, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in half a century, bagging the Finals MVP award in the process.

At the age of 26, he made the NBA 75th Anniversary team, and has a resume longer than most Hall of Famers. Despite all the fame and accolades, Antetokounmpo hasn't stopped working on his game. He has gradually improved his free-throw shooting while relentlessly working on his jump shot. He said in this regard:

"I do not want to believe that I am the best player in the world, because if you think you are the best, then you stop being better...I want to believe that I always have something to chase. I have players in front of me to chase, teams also to chase, to try every day to win; I always want to believe that I can get better."

Giannis Antetokounmpo could win his third MVP trophy this season

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another memorable season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on course to win his third MVP trophy and his second DPOY trophy before turning 30. The Greek Freak is having another unbelievable season while leading the Bucks to the most wins in the Eastern Conference.

He is averaging 28.6 points per game, the third-highest in the NBA currently and the second-highest scoring tally of his career. He is doing so on 53/28/71 shooting splits.

The Greek Freak is also averaging a career-high six dimes a game while grabbing 11.3 boards a night, the third-highest of his career and sixth in the NBA at the moment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is also leading the DPOY race, and is expected to win the award if the Warriors' Draymond Green doesn't return from injury soon. Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.5 blocks per game while grabbing 1.0 steals a night. He is ninth in the NBA in blocks per game, and tenth in total blocks so far.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a three-game win streak. They take on the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers on January 26 in Ohio.

